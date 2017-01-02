Radio station ignites positivity

There’s a new radio station broadcasting in Ohope this summer on 87.7FM

It’s called Ignite FM and is the brainchild of Bryan Heath who wants to provide residents and holiday makers with a positive alternative to the negativity that can sometimes dominate the news.

The station only plays music with positive, encouraging messages, including music that appeals to a Christian audience

Bryan’s day-job is for Chorus, working on fibre installs, but he has always had a passion for radio.

“It has always been in my bones, even as a kid I imagined I would be sitting behind a DJ desk but my voice never really took me there so I went down a more technical route.”

Before launching the station on December 16, he spent a few months looking around at various Christian radio stations, in New Zealand and overseas, before settling on a format he felt happy with.

The way it worked out was amazing, he says. “It has been a real journey but it is amazing who has stepped forward; people have just got on board.

“We put some money into it, about half, but the rest came from people, businesses and organisations that have jumped in, seeing it as something they wanted to support.

Bryan says the genres are the same as mainstream stations with pop, rock, easy listening, even a bit of rap thrown in for good measure, but Ignite FM is different in that the messages are positive.

With a playlist of 1400 songs, the station almost looks after itself but he does pre-record the weather each night for the following day and a life word script.

The station is broadcast on a low power frequency and can be heard clearly in most of Ohope, at Ohiwa Beach, Wainui and Otarawairere Village. Because it is low powered there are pockets it doesn't reach but also pockets it gets to sometimes that it shouldn’t.

Bryan says it has been inexplicably picked up at the Heads, Coastlands and Taneatua, and Hillcrest.

Ignite FM will be on air until the end of January, at which time Bryan will reassess the station. If there is enough listener support he may keep broadcasting, and perhaps even extend coverage to other areas such as Whakatane and Ohope.

In the meantime, he is keen to hear what people think, and what music they would like to hear. He can be contacted via the Facebook page Ignite FM – Port Ohope or by texting 020 4 IGNITE (0204446483)