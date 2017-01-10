Sawmill workers’ advocate dies

THE man who fought to obtain acknowledgement, then justice, for those poisoned by their work at a Whakatane sawmill died yesterday.

Hohepa Joe Harawira will be buried among his whanau at Pupuaruhe Urupa, next to the Whakatane Mill later this week, however his legacy will continue long into the future.

Over the years he was many things – a campaigner, a facilitator and a passionate advocate being a few of the terms. But to his children, he was simply the best dad in the world.

Daughter Marama Cook said her overwhelming memory of her father was his unwavering confidence in his children.

“Dad was absolutely about caring and loving us, his kids and little whanau. He was all of that, he was one of those people who ingrained in us that we can achieve anything.

“He had a huge amount of confidence that we could do anything that we decided to do in our lives and he believed in us.

“He loved his moko and was always concerned about whanau, iwi and hapu things. He was the best dad.”

She said she remembered when her dad became sick and took redundancy from his job at the Whakatane sawmill. She described that period as the “dark days”.

“We saw the things that others and visitors didn’t. But it was mum that kept it together and she did that all behind the scenes. But we are so proud of him and all that he achieved.”

Convinced that his health issues and those of his colleagues was as a result of their job at the mill, Mr Harawira became a passionate campaigner.

For more than 30 years, he fought on behalf of those who had worked at sawmills during the 1950s to 1980s and who were poisoned by chemicals they used every day in their jobs. He was key to achieving recognition for sawmill workers who suffered, and was part of the group that identified the known contaminated sites in Whakatane.

He was a founding member of Sawmill Workers Against Poisons and eventually became the group’s spokesman.

The group’s original purpose was to seek recognition from the Government for those who worked at sawmills from the 1950s to the 1980s and had been poisoned by their exposure to pentachlorophenol (PCP) and dioxins and deserved support to address substantial health issues.

As part of their struggle, the group produced a survey that documented the situation of former sawmill workers and their families.

It also documented 36 known sites in the Whakatane district that had been used to dump PCP-contaminated waste from the sawmill by talking to those who had previously worked as truck drivers.

In 2010, the Government finally recognised the former sawmill workers had been poisoned by their jobs.

In 2012 Mr Harawira was awarded a Queens Service Medal.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz