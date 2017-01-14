Shikoba summer collection

AWARD-WINNING fashion designer and creator of Shikoba eco-clothing label Aroha Wikotu moved home to Waiotahe two years ago, and is now living her ideal, off-the-grid lifestyle.

Aroha says this summer’s Shikoba collection is a “mini collection” as she’s been busy setting up her dwelling on the family farm to be self-sufficient.

Her home, a house bus adjoining a shipping container, has a solar power system with a generator for back-up, which allows her, her fiancé Arapeta Mamaku and their one-year-old daughter to live unconnected to the electricity grid.

“We live on Maori land owned by our whanau. Our water is gravity fed from a spring and we use a composting toilet that my fiance built.

“We have a garden and are establishing an orchard and free range chickens.”

Aroha and her partner also run the farm, which is not yet off the grid, with her father raising free-range pigs and non free-range cattle.

“It’s so rewarding and I love it.”

Their daughter lives with them fulltime, while her and her fiance’s older children come and go.

“It’s a blended family. It’s beautiful. I love it. There are six girls in total, aged from one to 21.”

With mixed European and Maori heritage Aroha credits her cultural background as being a huge part of her connection to nature and for teaching her to have an appreciation for the beauty of diversity.

Graduating in 2000 with a Diploma in Fashion and Design, Aroha made the decision in 2005 to start her own designer clothing business under the label Shikoba, and hasn’t looked back.

Quality fabrics and workmanship are core values as is having a sustainable approach to both design and business.

“I try and use New Zealand fabrics when I can but we don’t have much of an industry here. My winter collections are mainly New Zealand merino and my summer are linen.

“I’ve always loved linen,” she says.

A trip to Italy in 2014 refuelled her love of this fabric. “They just wear linen.

“I really love the lightweight linen. It’s light and cool, they layer it up. That Italian look is stylish and casual so easily transferable to a New Zealand lifestyle.”

Before moving home to Waiotahe, Aroha had been running Shikoba Designs from Hamilton for the previous 10 years.

Growing the business from its humble beginnings in a shed in the backyard she has since won the Miromoda Fashion Awards, committed to nurturing Maori fashion designers, and had her work showcased at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Her clothing is now stocked in selected boutique stores throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Looking back on those early days Aroha acknowledges her stubbornness, determination and family support for surviving during economically challenging times and in an industry renown for ruthlessly culling the unprepared.

“It’s a niche market – customers who consciously buy New Zealand made.”

Her latest collection is feminine, simple, well cut on the bias. She says she wanted it to have a natural feel.

“I would like to use New Zealand-produced hemp. Hemp is amazing.”

The Eastern Bay’s natural beauty is reflected in her designs. Her love of nature and a passion for sustainability are at the core of her design philosophy.

Shikoba Designs are available from Ruby Dunes Ohope, Adawn Whakatane and Honey Bee Wild in Opotiki. Checkout Aroha’s website www.shikobaclothing.co.nz.