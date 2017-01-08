smoothie bowls a global trend

While in Bali, Chloe Marshall fell in love.

Not in love in the usual sense, although the object of her desire was certainly pleasant on the eyes – and mouth.

She fell in love with smoothie bowls and with this love still strong when she returned to New Zealand, she decided to share it with the Eastern Bay.

There are some smoothie bowl spots in Auckland and Mount Maunganui and Chloe wanted to give it a go in her home town, Ohope. And so her new business Hum Bowls was born.

Without a concrete plan, Chloe is testing the waters over summer creating delicious smoothie bowls from a pretty, pale teal-coloured caravan parked on Pohutukawa Avenue, next to Ohope Beach Realty.

The caravan came fitted out for food vending and the business was ready to go as soon as the electrics were installed and council registration obtained.

She came up with the name Hum Bowls herself, liking that it sounds like “humble”.

As well as selling smoothies in the usual tall cups for drinking. Chloe also crafts bowls of smoothie, artistically topped with a selection of fruit and muesli, to be eaten with a spoon.

She buys all her ingredients from supermarkets and produce stores locally and offers four Hum Bowls flavours, the most popular being “Man-goes Bananas”, made of mango, banana, oats, coconut cream, cinnamon, dates and turmeric, and “Berry Beauty”, which comes with blueberries, strawberries, oats, dates, coconut cream, vanilla and banana. The other two flavours are Death by Chocolate and Apple Pie.

Chloe created the flavours herself and says it was all trial and error. “There were a lot of smoothies to try.”

She says the smoothie cups have proven to be as popular as the bowls, which wasn’t her intention, but “it is what it is”.

“The response has been great. Everyone says they are some of the best smoothies they’ve had.”

Chloe says she’s always wanted her own business but wasn’t sure what sort of business. “It’s certainly a great first business to have. It’s fairly low investment and a product that I love.”

Hum Bowls has been open for over a week and Chloe plans to continue operation until the beginning of February. She’s uncertain what will happen next, saying it really depends if the Ohope population supports it.

With smoothie bowls a growing trend, globally as well as in New Zealand, she hopes they will.

She said Instagram was a platform promoting the trend because a smoothie bowl was a photogenic food.

Hum Bowls is open every fine day from 9.30pm to 4pm, selling smoothie bowls for $9 (small) and $12 (large). The bowls and spoons used are biodegradable.