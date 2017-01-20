Spotlight home – A sense of style on Henderson Street

WANTING a house where all of the hard work has been done already? Then you need to check this property out.

A carefully thought-out renovation has transformed the weatherboard home into a stylish and modern home where the open plan kitchen, living area and dining room act as the hub.

From the front door polished wooden floors flow through the hallway and into the open plan dining room and kitchen, ensuring durability throughout the high-use zones.

The kitchen is magnificent in white with a light blue splashback and beautiful tapware lending tasteful accents. High-quality appliances and a gas hob make the kitchen the perfect place for foodies to explore their culinary interests.

While cooking, you have the perfect vantage point to interact with your family in the living area or entertain guests at the dining room table.

Plush carpet in the living room adds a cosy feeling.

A separate room off the living area offers another space that could be used as an office or a toy room. The room has access, through a ranch-slider, to a covered outdoor area, which is low maintenance and perfect for summer barbecues.

A single garage provides a place to house the family car or the perfect space for a workshop, where the practical one of the house can while away the time fixing bits and pieces.

Along the eastern side is a separate carport for two vehicles.

Inside, if you follow the hallway further and you will find three good-sized bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes that provide ample storage space. The bedrooms are all light and airy with the same lush carpet as in the living area.

Across from the master bedroom is the bathroom with a separate shower and a bath to relax in at the end of the night once the children are in bed.

The front yard is completely fenced and offers complete security. With the landscaping all done, the property has a tropical-themed garden making the deck the perfect place to sit and unwind.

