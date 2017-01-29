Spreading the love through food

LES Shelford knows the importance of food, which is why when she has more than she needs she likes to give it away to others.

The Food Is Free Project advocate grew up in a time when her grandmother would make her own bread from the wheat she grew and butter out of cream milked from the family’s cows.

“That was back before the introduction of processed food and that is the point where we should want to get back to. We need to get back to old school, where people can grow their own food. Food is the most important aspect of all and that is what Food Is Free is about,” she says.

Food Is Free Project began in Texas, United States, and is now in more than 300 cities worldwide. Les came across the Food Is Free founder, John Van Deusen, on Facebook and as a prolific gardener with plenty of fruit trees and a healthy stock of vegetables she was interested in the initiative.

So she started by listing excess produce from her fruit trees and vegetable garden on Facebook and delivering it to those in need. Before too long, Les was dropping off the produce to more than 20 addresses across Whakatane, which was timely and required a fair amount of petrol.

So when she started helping out at the Whakatane Community Gardens in Kopeopeo, Les figured the best way to spread the produce out amongst those who needed it was to create a pick-up point.

Now, she helps tend the community gardens and also grows produce at her Thornton home. She places any of the excess harvested food in boxes outside the gardens and people can help themselves.

She says there are a lot of people living in their cars around Whakatane but she encourages people to only take what they need and to always leave some for other vulnerable families.

“A lot of people don’t realise how much people are struggling. There are a lot of people living in their cars.

“We tell people to only take what they need and to leave enough for the next person. And while there are some who think that they have to take everything they can because there won’t be any later, the understanding is starting to filter through.”

Les says education is the key to the Food Is Free Project and the community gardens.

“We want to be able to teach people how to grow their own food so they will never have to go hungry. We have a good seed bank going to so we can grow all types of plants. She says they also encourage people to help out at the gardens or to drop off their excess produce to the boxes outside the gardens.Another way of helping is by sponsoring garden boxes for the organisation.

“Last year all of our boxes were sponsored but this year only three of them are. While we can use the site [on the corner of King and Victoria Streets] we have to pay rates and for the water and we are all volunteers.”

