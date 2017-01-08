sunrise to sunset

Photography by Yan Ping Sun

The change of light is a great time for photographs with many stunning images taken at sunset and sunrise.

Eastern Bay photographer Yan Ping Sun is a regular early riser, relishing the opportunity to capture the scenic beauty of the region in all its morning glory. This week we feature a selection of her early morning and evening photographs, taken in Whakatane and Ohope over the last month. More examples of her photography work can be found on her Facebook page Yan Ping Photography.

