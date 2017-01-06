Swimmers leave water as shark news spreads

A SHARK sighting abruptly ended swimming at Ohope Top 10 Holiday Park yesterday for the second time in six days.

Beacon photographer Louis Klaassen was on hand at 3.30pm to photograph what many believed was a bronze whaler. The shark, more than two-metres long, was swimming in breaking waves about 15 metres from the shore.

Whakatane Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguard Brad Wiley said the beach would probably remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The closure follows a heightening of interest in sharks – on social media at least – that followed the closure of the same section of beach on December 29, again after a bronze whaler was spotted near swimmers.

Surf club public relations officer Malcolm Rowson said the move was a standard precaution and the beach was closed for an hour.

Since last week’s sighting, people have taken to online social media to spread the word about sharks they have seen.

Whakatane resident Craig Robinson said his family had a close encounter with one of the predators.

“My daughter and her mates were swimming across from [the Waterways subdivision] on Monday and saw a shark. Three [of the children] ran out screaming and my kid started laughing because she thought it was driftwood,” he said.

Ohope resident Nyre Grace Swainson said the sharks had become a fishing trophy for some.

“There’s been a couple in Ohiwa harbour. Two guys caught one last week while my partner was fishing. They had been trying to catch them the previous day too. My kids were amazed to see one about three metres long,” she said.

Whakatane resident Mereana Rameka saw one at the Port Ohope wharf last week.

“We went for a night fish and it was swimming around the wharf for about an hour. It was about two to three metres long, [a] pretty big one. Scary thing was that there were people swimming there when we turned up,” she said.

Not everyone is alarmed, though. KG Kayaks owner Kenny McCracken said sightings of the bronze whaler shark, also known as the New Zealand whaler, or copper shark, were common in the harbour.

“There’s bronze whalers in the harbour year-round,” he said.

Mr McCracken, who takes many kayak excursions on the harbour, said in his experience the bronze whaler was no threat to humans.

“They’re not interested. In all the time I’ve been kayaking I’ve never even seen one come close to a kayak,” he said.

Though the shark had been known to approach the shoreline, he said they were not in search of human prey.

“Sometimes the sharks come into the shallows to feed and people get excited because they watch too many movies.

“These sharks couldn’t give a stuff about people,” he said.

Mr McCracken said there were more dangerous threats in the water than the bronze whaler.

“Stingrays are a different matter,” he said.

There has been only one confirmed death in New Zealand associated with bronze whalers but it was later discovered this fatality was actually caused by a white pointer.

In 2013, Muriwai resident Adam Strange was found dead after he swam into a shark feeding frenzy. He was initially attacked by a bronze whaler and sustained non-life threatening injuries. However, within two minutes a white pointer attacked, causing his death.

The bronze whaler is a large shark reaching over three metres in length and weighing around 300 kilograms. It is a fast, powerful swimmer equipped with long serrated teeth. It isn’t generally aggressive toward humans but has been known to harass spear fishermen.

