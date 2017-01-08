teacher makes her mark

SARAH Pahewa says her family has lived at Whitianga Bay, up The Cape, since the beginning of time.

“My mother was a Delamere. The Delameres have lived there probably since Noah was a young boy,” she says.

Sarah’s dedication to education has touched several generations in the area.

A teacher at Ashbrook School for 41 years, from 1966 to 2007, “or 2008, I can’t remember”, her good humour, intelligence and kindness have helped to shape the community’s nature.

Sarah has witnessed a variety of events in the region. She recalls the floods of 1964 and travelling in to Opotiki to see the aftermath.

“The tidelines on the buildings in the high street were above my head.”

And she is still amazed at the nature of the Hong Kong ‘flu outbreak of 1969 which saw the children get sick, “in really big numbers”, but none of the teachers.

She recalls that the school was very much the hub of the community, with trips to other schools a highlight and very popular in her early days of teaching.

“We went in cars, sometimes about 50 cars,” she says. “The whole school would go, everyone went. We had nice parents, fabulous parents.”

In the early days the girls wore gym frocks to school. “That’s what everyone played netball in.”

Sarah says at one stage the school roll would have been close to 500, “[but] I know we had a lot of families who left to go to Australia.”