The Filminators and tv

A POSSE of Filminators has been prowling the halls of Whakatane Intermediate School, and their investigative skills could see the group take their endeavours further afield.

Under the guidance of performing arts teacher, Simon Kolo’ofa’i, small groups of students have been learning to produce, film, and edit short videos over the past three years, documenting important events at the school, and going further to produce short films with strong values and powerful messages.

The group brought success to the school late last year when its anti-bullying video won a nationwide Blue Light competition, earning the school both kudos, and cash.

A passionate young teacher, and the driving force behind the development of the school’s media team, Simon has nurtured select groups of students in the art of film making over recent years. The teams, formed each year, and known as The Filminators, (“shooting film not guns”) began after he arrived at the school to take up his first teaching position six years ago.

Simon and his wife Abigail moved from Dunedin in 2009 – Simon, to take on his role at the school, and Abigail, a physiotherapist position in Whakatane. The couple now have two “beautiful daughters,” says Simon, Eva, 3, and Grace, 1.

As a performing arts teacher, already teaching music, drama and dance, Simon says the move into making videos was a natural transition. “It was easy to see that video is a strong medium,” he says, “and one that the kids strongly relate to”. It was also a medium that combined many of the existing aspects of the school’s performing arts.

He was clearly the right man for the job. With a passion for film making and much skill already in hand, Simon set about creating what has become an exciting new field for the school.

Starting with pieces that documented significant events at the school, Simon then began moving the group into producing short films as well.

“It’s an exciting time,” he says, “because film is such a powerful vehicle. Some of these kids are very creative and capable”.

Diversity, a short film made by year 7s last year, is currently in its post-production stage. Based on the life of Gillian Lynne, the film tells the (true) story of a girl with a very problematic school life, who went on to become one of the world’s top dance choreographers (Cats, Phantom of the Opera).

VIDEO SUITE: Simon is well set up at home to produce videos for his Lovetown TV YouTube channel. D4837 series

By Lorraine Wilson