the whittling biker

Bruce Ferguson rides the coolest mobility scooter in town. At 92 years, old, the Whakatane man and Ulysses club member who has long left British bikes in his wake, has recently added a new ride to his stable – a dashing Pride Sportrider mobility scooter.

Currently in contention for official recognition as the oldest biker in New Zealand, and possibly within Australasia, Bruce recently retired his last bike, a Honda 250, in a move towards something with more wheels.

But biking has not been the only enduring love of Bruce’s life. Whittling, the art of carving wood with a small knife, has been a constant for more than 70 years since Bruce took up the hobby in the final stages of World War II.

The finely crafted pieces that adorn the home Bruce shares with wife Paula, bear testament to great skill and craftsmanship. But Bruce is humble. He chooses not to exhibit or sell his pieces, instead, gifting them to friends and family. And while he’s “done a few commissions,” Bruce is happiest perched on his stool in his small backyard workshop, doing things in his own time.

“I love it,” he says, “but it’s a hobby, and I can’t see the enjoyment in having to get something made within a certain time”.

The simple tools he uses have enduring histories of their own. The knives are old and rustic, reminiscent of times past.

“They are the best knives for the job,” he says of the ability to work the strong old steel blades into the correct shape needed for whittling, and of their ability to maintain that shape. Most of the knives are more than 50 years old, and if Bruce needs a new one, he will scour antique shops until he finds one.

“The newer knives are no good,” he says, “they’re the wrong shape, and tend to quickly wear away”.

Bruce took up whittling after seeing an American soldier sitting on the back doorstep of a house in Auckland, carving a long unbroken chain out of a length of wood.

“It was 1945, and there were a lot of American soldiers in New Zealand at that time,” he says. A hospital in Greenlane was being used to treat soldiers wounded in the Pacific. As the soldiers recovered, Bruce says they would then be billeted out to local homes until their recovery was complete, and they could be repatriated. It was through a friend, that Bruce came to meet the American soldier at one of these houses. He introduced Bruce to the art of whittling that would become a constant part of his life.

“I went and bought a pocket knife soon after, ground it down to a workable blade and started to make my first chain.”

And he’s never really stopped. Using mostly hard, native timbers, Bruce has crafted many of the chains over the years, all staggering in their intricacy. “You start with a six-foot stick,” he says, and “go from there,” he says of the process that takes around 40 hours.

Chains were just the beginning. Bruce has whittled into creation all manner of figures, baskets, shoes, boots, animals and even jewellery over the years. Working with wood is clearly his calling. In an earlier diversion from whittling, he delved into making rocking chairs and small furniture items. But it’s whittling that has stayed with him.

According to Bruce, the practice originated in Wales. “A young man courting a young woman would visit her house. The parents would go out, leaving the two alone, but during the time they would be gone, the young man was expected to whittle a quality item, traditionally, a spoon,” he says.

“The idea being that the young man would be so busy creating his whittled piece, that the two wouldn’t have time to get up to mischief.”

On the parents’ return, a finished piece would need to be presented by the young man. If the piece was accepted, the two young people could officially become engaged. The American soldier who inspired Bruce to whittle, was of Welsh origin.

Following the end of the war, Bruce stayed on with the army as part of a contingent known as J Force. The force was required to follow the repatriation of 800 Japanese prisoners of war from a camp in Featherston, back to Japan. Bruce then spent a year with the occupation forces in Japan.

Wherever he was, he always had a block of wood and a pocketknife with him.

“I just took to it, and it was better than smoking,” he says.

Consequently, Bruce became known as the soldier who “always had a pocketknife and a piece of wood,” and pieces he’s made over the years have ended up far and wide.

“I’ve met old soldiers that I haven’t seen for years and years, and it’s incredible to hear them refer to a piece they’ve still got at home, that I made so many years ago.”

Bruce whittles as much now, as he did then. But the bike riding has surely slowed down. Long trips with Ulysses members are no longer on his agenda. “I meet them all at a café before a trip,” he says, and “when they all ride off, I hop on my Sportrider, and ride home.”

