Trolley building at menz shed

HURTLING down hill in a trolley with less than full control, seems to induce a kind of fascination with the thrill that never seems to leave.

At least that’s how it appears at the Menz Shed in Whakatane where old hands of the activity are helping young hands to recreate the experience.

Allen Teirney, Ian Lawson and Gil Clark, all of whom have a story or two to tell of trolley races and hijinks in their own youth, imparted their knowledge of how to construct a trolley, in a recent series of workshops.

The workshops, held at the Menz Shed Poto Street building last week, were designed to give young people wanting to enter the February 4 Blue-Light Trolley Derby, an opportunity to build a trolley that will be raced on the day.

The process didn’t, however, involve the age-old activity of scavenging around the local dump for old bits of timber, or for the old pram wheels that were prized by trolley builders of yore.

If a would-be builder had their own materials, that was fine. But the Menz Shed also helpfully provided ready to assemble pre-cut timber pieces and wheels, along with friendly assistance to put them together.

Ian said the workshops were fun. “It was a chance for the kids to get away from technology and to actually have a go at making something.

They get a taste of what it used to be like,” he said.

Recalling childhood days in Rotorua, AIlen says “building and racing trolleys was a common weekend activity. Nothing would be planned, but a typical Sunday afternoon would see kids come from miles away to race trolleys. Dozens of kids would just turn up.”

Gill adds that in those days most boys had a trolley, often the orange box variety, with pram wheels attached. Nothing fancy, but all them hoping they would be fast.”

Aside from their well-spent childhoods, Gil says many of the men at Menz Shed have a background in building or engineering.

Sharing those skills is part of what the Menz Shed is all about. Skill sharing with each other, as well as with the community - and having a good laugh while they are at it.

The men were instrumental in developing the first trolley derby to be held in Whakatane last year, teaming up with Whakatane Blue Light and the Rotary Club, and with the assistance of the Whakatane District Council to run the successful event.

The completed trolleys are either purchased by the builder, or sponsored by local businesses who then, with a child driver, will vie for victory on the day.

“Some of the kids had never tried to build anything before,” saysd Allen. “It’s a real sense of achievement for them, as well as for us”.

The derby takes place at Murphy Rd in Awakeri.