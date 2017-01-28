Turning images into money

THE Real Opotiki pop-up gallery in Church Street, Opotiki, features the work of many talented artists, the youngest of them being Anthanee Fermanis.

The 17-year-old Opotiki College student is an avid photographer who always carries a camera and has captured some stunning images – images that are now starting to benefit his bank account.

“I am just a boy that likes to take photos,” he says of himself. “I bring my camera everywhere, wherever I go.”

The Real Opotiki is a council-funded initiative aimed at fostering and promoting arts in the community by providing an exhibition venue, run by the artists and volunteers.

An exhibition of Opotiki artists, including Anthanee Fermanis, has already been held in Auckland and Tauranga and, in 2017, will see a selection of artists exhibit in Wellington.

An environment where established artists can mentor emerging ones, is so important to build their confidence, says Anthanee. At the

Auckland exhibition he sold one of his photographs for $950. He has also sold five pieces in The Real Opotiki pop-up gallery over this holiday period.

“I am very grateful to the council for supporting me this far,” he chuckles “and my mother and family, because they drive you to places.”

His mum, Jane Fermanis, says the journey has been very beneficial for him. “I have seen a lot of growth in him, especially around his confidence. He has to share with the adults about his work and he is able to answer their questions and he is able to explain his art.”

Anthanee’s interest in photograph started when he was 15 and taking NCEA level 2 photography at school.

“Mr Dealy taught me lots of things and allowed me to make use of the school equipment, that’s how I took the shots of the train track and looking up into the trees. I thank him for all the things he did for me in the first year.”

Anthanee has a preference for Canon equipment and uses a Canon1200D camera. “I like to lead their eye to a perspective point, I want them to feel that they are in the image,” he said.

Anthanee’s biggest inspiration is American photographer and environmentalist Ansel Adams (1902 – 1984).

His black-and-white landscape photographs of the American West, especially Yosemite National Park, have been widely reproduced on calendars, posters, books, and the internet.

Together with American portrait photographer Fred Archer, Adams developed the “Zone System” as a way to determine proper exposure and adjust the contrast of the final print. The resulting clarity and depth characterized his photographs.

Anthanee attributes the support of his family with being pivotal to his success. His mother is Maori and his father Greek, and he is hoping to explore his Greek heritage in the future with visits to extended family back in Greece.

Born and bred in Opotiki, he says he loves the place. “ I love Opotiki, this environment. I love the green, I love the trees.”

As a keen shopper, the only failing he can see is that Opotiki doesn’t have a Warehouse. It does have a good framer though. He gets most of his framing done by Tracy at Opotiki Glass, who does an “excellent job” and has been very supportive.

He says a local woman is also planning a book about Opotiki and has asked him to be the photographer.

Dido Eden