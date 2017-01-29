Up for the challenge

A CHALLANGE that benefits the individual as well as the local and global community is one that Whakatane’s deputy mayor is looking forward to.

Judy Turner has signed up to walk 50 kilometres in under 18 hours in the 12th Oxfam Trailwalker, which is being held for the second time in Whakatane on March 25 and 26.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she says. ” Part of the motivation for signing up has been that I turned 60 in 2016, and began to realise that I need to be more aware and more deliberate about my future health outcomes, and of course, fitness is a major consideration.

“Whakatane has made huge strides in attracting events to our district as a way of increasing our overall visitor numbers. Oxfam Trailwalker helps us showcase our amazing natural environment to both domestic and international markets,” she says.

“Part of the appeal this event has, is that participants get to raise money for economic development projects in the Pacific area. This means that the benefits are not just personal. We are really hoping people will go online to Oxfam’s website, click on our page and donate to help us reach our $2500 fundraising goal.”

Judy says the response from the Whakatane locals during last year’s event was incredible.

“The event relies on the practical support of local organisations and service clubs, and Whakatane organisations were quick to put up their hands and volunteer.

“There was also real buy-in from the wider community, and I had a lot of feedback from last year’s participants regarding the encouragement they received from onlookers during the event.”

Training has begun for Judy, and she’s making the most of the access she has to trails she’ll be walking during the event.

“For me the daunting bit is the length of time that I’m going to have to be walking, rather than the terrain itself. I’m finding as I get fitter the tracks are increasingly enjoyable.”

She believes her teammates will help each other get across the finish line. “We’re already friends, but we’ve never done anything like this together. My teammates are really positive people… we’ve named ourselves ‘2 inspired 2B tired’, which is a name to live up to. I’m beginning to understand how an endurance event shifts your overall confidence to tackle life’s many challenges.”

Mike van der Boom, Oxfam’s operations

co-ordinator and a Whakatane district councillor, helped design the trail and says that Oxfam, the Whakatane community and the council are working together to create a memorable, long-lasting event.

“Whakatane has a really interesting mixture of terrain, including beach, mountain and farmland. The Kohi point track is definitely the jewel in the crown though! The community is getting right behind the event by participating, supporting and encouraging.

“I believe we are creating something very special and that the hard work by all involved and heartfelt manaakitanga will help the event grow and continue to raise funds for the important work Oxfam does in the Pacific and around the world.”

Currently, just over 200 teams have confirmed they will walk either 50km or 100km in support of Oxfam’s work in developing countries the Pacific and all over the world.

Oxfam Trailwalker is the ultimate challenge – each team of four tackles either 100km in 36 hours or 50km in 18 hours and must raise at least $2500 to go towards Oxfam’s fight against poverty.

Oxfam Trailwalker is part of an international series of 17 events held in 11 countries worldwide. Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of millions of dollars internationally for Oxfam’s life-saving work.

Set up by the legendary, elite Queen’s Gurkha Signals Regiment in 1981 as a military exercise to test teamwork, endurance and determination,

Oxfam Trailwalker is the ultimate physical and mental challenge. It began in 2006 in New Zealand. Since then over 12,000 participants have lined up and raised over $9.2 million.