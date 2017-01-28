Video footage identifies gang shooters at Mongrel Mob funeral

THREE guns were pointed at police and one officer was hit by shotgun pellets during the altercation that occurred in Whakatane last week between the Black Power and Mongrel Mob, it was revealed in court.

Seven members of the Black Power’s Outbacks chapter have been identified as being responsible for the discharge of firearms and five of them were among 12 people arrested following a series of police busts in Whakatane yesterday.

Charge sheets show that Taumata Tawhai, Karaneihana Taipeti, Te Reneti Tarau, Fairmond Popata-Edwardson, Butler Taylor, Whitu Taipeti, Benjamin Biddle, Roman Tapiki, Tuterangi Moeke, Tuxedo Ponini-Kara, Raitipawa Pouwhare, Andre Ata, Te Hurahanga Cooper, Tyson Kingi, Pairama Marou and Eruera O’Toole have also been accused of criminal activity during the altercation.

The arrests follow the altercation between the two rival gangs, which occured as the Kawerau Mongrel Mob escorted the body of one of their patched members, Tahu Kingi, who had died from a heart attack, to the crematorium at Hillcrest cemetery in Whakatane.

As the Mongrel Mob entered Whakatane, several members of the Outbacks confronted the Mongrel Mob convey at the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads angry at an incident that had occurred three days earlier outside a Whakatane undertakers.

Police prosecutor Bill Scott said video evidence of the confrontation showed three guns were pointed at police with one officer hit by shotgun pellets. Mr Scott said guns were also pointed at the Mongrel Mob and four shots were fired during the standoff.

He said police used video footage and eye-witness accounts to identify that there were seven Outbacks members responsible for the discharge of firearms, including the gang’s leader Tawhai.

Mr Scott said investigations were continuing and up to 40 members of the Outbacks could be arrested for their role in the altercation, including for rioting and participating in organized criminal group.

He said the Outbacks was a chapter of the Black Power gang but was considered more “unlawful” than other sections.

“This is a fairly unlawful group in their own right. They are stepping out of the boundaries and even disregarding the rules from their own affiliated gang”

From the dock, Tawhai maintained his innocence and said he was at McDonalds at the time of the shooting. His lawyer, Gene Tomlinson, applied for bail on Tawhai’s behalf but this was denied by Judge Christopher Harding.

All those facing charges have been remanded to reappear on February 14 with most remanded in police custody until that time.