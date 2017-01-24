Waaka closes in on game time

RUATOKI’S Stacey Waaka is on the comeback trail.

The 21-year-old was named in the Black Ferns Sevens squad last week.

Waaka, now living in Hamilton, is at the back end of recovering from the shoulder surgery she had in September.

Waaka is one of 18 fully-contracted players in the squad which also has two training contracts, with a further spot to be filled later in the year.

The 20-woman squad will contest the remainder of the World Rugby Sevens Series. The next round is in Sydney next week, although Waaka will not play there or in round three in Las Vegas in March.

“The goal is to make the Black Ferns Sevens touring squad in April for the Japan tournament, the fourth leg of the women’s World Series,” she said.

“The next goal will be to make the Black Ferns 15s squad to play in the Lions tour in June.”

The Black Ferns will play in curtain raisers when the British and Irish Lions play the Maori All Blacks, the Chiefs and the All Blacks.

Waaka said her major goal of 2017 was to play in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August.

“The main things I have learnt through my injuries are the importance of patience, resilience and honesty.

“Rehabbing for six months is such a long process and you get impatient. Especially when you go along to tournaments and you’re only allowed to watch on the sideline.

“But being resilient and being honest with yourself in terms of doing the little things right and making sure you are constantly training to come back fitter, faster and stronger after your injury is what gets me through.

“One more thing is thinking about all the benefits I get from doing what I do such as travelling the world and meeting lots of new people.

“Therefore I understand the importance of me getting my body back to 100 percent so I can continue what I do.”

Like many top-level athletes who spend time on the injured list, Waaka found the absence of running a big challenge and her fitness levels dropped.

“I noticed how weak my body was after such a long time of just rehab. I got a lot of personal bests in regards to my fitness and gym before surgery but a few weeks ago I had to start again from the bottom. I went from benching 85 kilograms, to recently only benching the bar. It was such a shock.”

Waaka said a good support network played a major role in her recovery.

“My family, friends and especially my boyfriend were the ones that got me through. They are such supportive people who constantly remind me that I will be okay and that everything happens for a reason.

“They also tell me to focus on the small rehab things because that will be the difference between me being successful again once I start playing or re-injuring myself from skipping training which I definitely do not want to happen.”

