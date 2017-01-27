Feature home – Walking distance to town and Kopeopeo

THERE are some homes that are built to last – that will adapt to the changing circumstances of your family.

Number 20A Brabant Street is one of these.

For the past 20 years it’s been the much-loved home of an older couple who have enjoyed pottering in the garden and the easy walk to both The Strand and Kopeopeo.

They have kept it immaculate, inside and out, ensuring the house looks almost as good today as the day they moved it.

With its three bedrooms, single-level design, large living areas and two garages, this is a home that a couple could enjoy, raise their family in, and keep into retirement.

There is plenty of space for living, parking, gardening and hobbies with the bonus of privacy and a convenient location.

Along with the fully-lined internal access garage, which also contains the laundry, there is a separate garage for extra storage and/or hobbies.

If you enjoy woodturning, sculpting, brewing your own beer or anything else, this garage is ideal.

With a northerly aspect and plenty of large windows, the house feels light, spacious and warm. There is a wood burner and a heat pump, providing options for the winter, but according to its current occupant it is extremely warm.

The open-plan living areas are large with a spacious U-shaped kitchen at the eastern end flowing through to a dining room and a lounge. The kitchen benchtops were replaced 18 months ago, along with the carpet.

A decorative cornice adds interest to the dining room, which also benefits from a ranch slider that opens onto the back yard.

There’s another ranch slider in the lounge and an external door in the master bedroom that open to the outdoors, adding to the house’s already great flow. With decks on the northern and western sides there is a choice of where to sit and enjoy the private garden, which is well planted with citrus and vegetables.

All three bedrooms are a good size with the master enjoying its own access to the main bathroom. This is also a home that boasts family-size storage with two large double hallway cupboards.

With a neutral décor, it’s a property that anyone could move into and easily make their own.

DECKED: Choose from this deck on the northern front, or another to the side of the house. NEAR NEW: The benchtops in the kitchen were replaced 18 months ago. SUNNY: The spacious lounge enjoys all-day sun.

LJ Hooker

20A Brabant Street, Whakatane

Agent: Shirley Brabant

Phone: 07 3088222 or 027 767 6145

Price: $459,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 2pm