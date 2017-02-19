A few days in paradise

IN our house when drought is confirmed and no rain’s predicted, it’s time for a river adventure – it can be unsafe at other times.

The ordnance survey map comes out and a plan evolves. To walk, wade, swim and clamber along the Takaputahi River, a tributary of the Motu.

New waterproof liners for our packs are a crucial addition to the equipment of this expedition. The fly is shaken out and checked for rat damage – all good. Supplies of powdered milk, dried fruit and nuts and lamb chops (they are a tradition now) are bought. We tick off the list: head torches, merino layers, paddle jackets, raincoats and river shoes, we opt for tramping boots. Travelling as light as possible is the aim.

Takaputahi River, here we come. After a later start than we hoped, we drive up to Toatoa, to the Whitikau Stream and the Department of Conservation campsite. Here we leave an old bike hidden in the bushes to use as a shuttle, to pick up our truck on our return. We plan to walk out on the Otipi road, which ends here.

It’s another seven kilometre drive, before we leave the truck with an intention note visible in the windscreen.

Final pack check – book or no book? Off we set, walking through paddocks until we can get down into the Takaputai River. The weather is glorious, the water silky and warm, but the rocks are a bit slippery as the river is so low. After a while there is a drop in the river and some precarious rock climbing has to be done. Then we feel we are in and on our way.

The river narrows into a tight gorge and our packs are put to the test. We lie on top and swim-float them through. The silence is powerful, the dark emerald greens of the deep pools are magical.

It’s not until late that we arrive at a possible campsite. A ledge overlooking a large, deliciously clear pool, home to two trout and four eels. We light a roaring fire to dry off wet bedding (liners are not as waterproof as promised) and enjoy a feast of lamb chops, mashed potato, mushrooms and mint sauce. Then it’s time for bed, under the fly, watched over by several goats.

The next morning there’s a wait for the sun to arrive at our ledge. We snorkel in the pool with the curious eels, coffee brewing on the fire, then we’re off.

It’s another idyllic day. Every corner we turn is stunningly beautiful. We walk, wade, swim and clamber. We have an encounter with a magnificent stag, who takes to the water in fright at our arrival. Bacon sandwiches cooked on a fire in the hot sun by a waterfall for lunch. It is late and we’re feeling a bit weary by the time we make camp. The liners have held out better today and the Motu River is in sight.

It’s a leisurely morning with a swim, then a walk up the Motu River to the start of the Otipi track. A goodbye swim and lunch, then the 20km walk along Otipi road with its spectacular views over the Raukumara Range.

We make the last few kilometres by moonlight to retrieve the bike. I make a fire and hot chocolate while Grant bikes to collect the truck. We are home after midnight, at last in cell phone range, we can reassure our conscientious friend we are home safe and sound before a rescue party is sent for us.

I took my book and two pairs of reading glasses and didn’t get a chance to open it.