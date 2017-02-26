Art house quilter

AS there wasn’t any television when Kay Ives was a child, the family amused themselves with different activities and most of the time these had to be hobbies that would benefit the whole family.

Kay learned to sew as a young child and was making her own clothes by the time she was at secondary school. She made all her family’s clothes as shop-bought clothing was very expensive in those days.

Kay took her first patchwork class in Masterton in 1992 where they cut cardboard templates for almost everything. Now there are rulers and templates available to buy along with many other tools that make crafting much easier.

When she became a full-time teacher she says she didn’t have free time to do much quilting but was always looking for some craft she could fit in around family and working. So she made teddy bears and soft toys.

Then came a move from Taupo to Whakatane and the luxury of working part-time at St Joseph’s Catholic School, which enabled her to attend night classes at Edgecumbe College with tutor Adele Linsell, whose knowledge and expertise were invaluable. A group of Adele’s ex pupils still meet every Thursday afternoon to stitch, chat and share ideas.

Since then Kay has indulged her passion for working with fabric and has attended three national symposiums (Wellington, Taupo and Palmerston North) as well as various workshops here in Whakatane.

She says initially she joined Country Quilters and then East Bay Quilters and has exhibited at their quilt shows. Currently, she is working on a special quilt for their show in June.

Since retiring from teaching, Kay says she has been lucky enough to be employed by Daphne Green, working part-time at Pins to Patches.

This allows her to be surrounded by beautiful fabric and be able to help like-minded crafters. Kay is also an active committee member for the Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts.

As an outlet for her work, Kay and her sister Beryl are regular stall holders at The Art House Market. They always have a smile and a bright array of quilts, knitting and crafts on display.

The Art House Market is held on the fourth Sunday of each month from October through to March.

Kay will be the quilter in residence inside the Art House at the Art house Market, on Sunday, February 26.