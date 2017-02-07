Attempted armed robbery at Julians

TWO women were injured during an attempted armed robbery at Julian’s Berry Farm and Café this afternoon.

Whakatane police Senior Sergeant Mark van der Kley confirmed the robbery attempt.

St John spokeswoman said the women, both 45-years-old, received minor injuries and were transported to the Whakatane Hospital.

One woman received injury to her leg and the other to her abdomen.

“The injuries were superficial, meaning there is no depth to them,” she said.

German tourists told the Beacon a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money before he fired a weapon.

The tourists said they left the scene and did not see if anyone was injured.

The man was fully concealed and wearing a red jacket.

Armed police are at the scene and turning people away at the gate.

More details to follow as they are available.