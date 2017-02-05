Baileys chocolate cheesecake

You will need:

Base

185grams chocolate biscuit crumbs

1/3 cup (60g) icing sugar

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

60g butter – melted.

Filling

600g cream cheese softened

1 ¼ cups (250g) caster sugar

3 tbs cocoa powder

2 tbs plain flour

3 eggs

125g mascarpone or 125g sour cream

Optional

3 tbs Baileys or other Irish cream liqueur.

Method

Base

Preheat oven to 180c.

In a large bowl, mix together the biscuit crumbs, icing sugar and cocoa.

Add the melted butter and stir until well mixed.

Pat into the bottom of a 23cm cake tin with a removable base – so you can get it out easily.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, then set aside.

Increase the oven temperature to 230c.

Filling

In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, caster sugar, cocoa and flour.

Beat at a medium speed until well blended and smooth.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Blend in the mascarpone or sour cream and the Baileys mixing on a low speed.

Pour the filling over the biscuit base.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Then deduce the oven temperature to 120cC – continue baking for 60 minutes.

With a knife, loosen the cake from the sides of the tin. Allow to cool a bit, then push up the base of the tin to remove the cheesecake. Chill before serving.

Note:

If your cake cracks – dampen a palette or wide bladed knife and smooth the top, then sprinkle with some biscuit crumbs.

Enjoy.

by Budget Advisory Service