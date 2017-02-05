Baileys chocolate cheesecake

You will need:
Base
185grams chocolate biscuit crumbs
1/3 cup (60g) icing sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
60g butter – melted.
Filling
600g cream cheese softened
1 ¼ cups (250g) caster sugar
3 tbs cocoa powder
2 tbs plain flour
3 eggs
125g mascarpone or 125g sour cream
Optional
3 tbs Baileys or other Irish cream liqueur.
Method
Base
Preheat oven to 180c.
In a large bowl, mix together the biscuit crumbs, icing sugar and cocoa.
Add the melted butter and stir until well mixed.
Pat into the bottom of a 23cm cake tin with a removable base – so you can get it out easily.
Bake in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, then set aside.
Increase the oven temperature to 230c.
Filling
In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, caster sugar, cocoa and flour.
Beat at a medium speed until well blended and smooth.
Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Blend in the mascarpone or sour cream and the Baileys mixing on a low speed.
Pour the filling over the biscuit base.
Bake in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Then deduce the oven temperature to 120cC – continue baking for 60 minutes.
With a knife, loosen the cake from the sides of the tin. Allow to cool a bit, then push up the base of the tin to remove the cheesecake. Chill before serving.
Note:
If your cake cracks – dampen a palette or wide bladed knife and smooth the top, then sprinkle with some biscuit crumbs.
Enjoy.
by Budget Advisory Service