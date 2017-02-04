Bathroom with a difference

WHEN Ohope artist David Poole decided to “do something with the bathroom” you could count on that “something”, being something quite different. And when he teamed up with artisan cabinet maker, Rob Wilson, to build the bones of his

proposed creations, he was confident in getting the particular type of cabinet he was after.

Not happy with the mood of his bathroom, David had set about collecting shells and driftwood and beach debris, with an eye to creating cabinets to replace the “ghastly” ones there, and to tie in with the existing art in the room. Bathrooms are not often the home of art pieces, but David’s bathroom is. Not even the smallest room in the house is exempt from having spectacular art to colour it.

With this in mind, and wanting the cabinets built with traditional workmanship values, David sought the skills of an artisan cabinet maker.

“There are very few people in New Zealand that do what Rob does,” says David, referring to Rob’s traditional tongue-in-groove style woodworking methods.

Moving to New Zealand from the United Kingdom’s Yorkshire Dales, Rob settled in Whakatane three years ago. Having wound up his long running and successful business in Northern Yorkshire, (involving restoration work and commissions “for the gentry, or the very wealthy”

Rob now works out of a workshop near Keepa Road. Though a keen caver and mountaineer, he says he was “fed up with the dreary cold of the Yorkshire Dales,” and was drawn to warmer pastures. Having family in New Zealand, and having married since he arrived, David says the move was a good one.

With a particular interest in working with clients to create a design for a unique piece, he also repairs and restores furniture, and works with joinery as well. “It’s the hard wood, or native woods that I like to work with,” he says, tending to steer away from commercially made products where possible.

Working together with David, the two designed the cabinets (made of marine ply to withstand the moisture of a bathroom). Rob put the cabinets together, and David applied his artistry.

Colour-washing some of the driftwood, the pieces were laid across one of the cabinets, along with the shells, and covered with a sand-containing vanish.

The quirky and cleverly concealed asymmetrical drawers in the cabinet were dictated by colour forms painted on the front. The drawer handles, raffia covered reinforcing steel, painted with “rust paint” (a process of applying the paint – containing steel filings – and following up with a hydrochloric solution).

Another cabinet features tall gangly driftwood legs that wind their way up its sides, reminiscent somehow of the elongated figure style that David is known for in his art, and of which stand alongside the mirror. “I love it,” says David, “they give you something else to look at so you don’t have to look at yourself”.

In fact, like the rest of David’s Ohope home, it’s hard to know where to look first, with each art piece imploring, engaging, and fun. And while we might not all share the same artistic talents, David is a great proponent of using the resources around you, and thinking outside the square to renovate pieces of furniture cheaply, with big results.

His en-suite bathroom cabinet was transformed for “next to nothing,” he says. The “cheap, white and very ordinary cabinet was given the rust paint treatment, and was immediately turned into something quite different,” he says. And the pink and green tile trimming which so disturbed David, didn’t escape transformation either. The rust paint treatment was applied, and the colour is now much more to his liking.

Creating the cabinets has been a pleasure for both David and Rob, each bouncing off the others artistry. Clearly there have been many hours of fun.

COLOUR: Colour and texture are both important in this Ohope bathroom, top left. D4869-12 CRAFTSMAN: The unique bathroom cabinetry was made by artisan cabinet maker Rob Wilson, bottom left, in his Keepa Road workshop. D4869-17

L0rraine Wilson