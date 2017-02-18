Being ginger with rice

To spice up your rice dishes, try substituting this dish for plain rice.

Ginger rice with peas

1 cup (150 grams) uncooked basmati rice or rice of your choice

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cloves garlic

5cm piece cinnamon stick

1 chilli – chopped

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

¼ cup peas

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon white sugar

2 cups (500ml) water

Wash and drain the rice. Heat a saucepan over a medium heat. Melt the butter and stir in the cloves, cinnamon, chilli and ginger. Sauté briefly.

Mix in the rice and stir to coat it evenly. Stir in peas, salt and sugar. Pour in the water and bring to the boil

Reduce heat to simmer and cook covered for 15 to 20 minutes or until the rice is tender.

This dish is traditionally served with shrimp or prawns but can be substituted wherever you would normally use steamed or boiled plain rice.

Basmati rice

Basmati is a long, slender-grained and aromatic rice used traditionally in Indian and Middle Eastern dishes.

Its name derives from a Hindi word meaning fragrant.

by Budget Advisory Service