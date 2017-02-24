Big gumboots to fill

HARRY Titoko’s gumboots will be hard to fill.

The Tawera 60-year-old was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head on with another north of Awakeri, on State Highway 30, on Monday.

Known as Rangitaiki Homekills and Butchery’s Koro number 2, Mr Titoko had been with the business for more than 10 years.

Business owner Tracy Anderson said Mr Titoko worked with her father, Maurice Anderson. The pair were the killing team – killing stock to be processed at the butchery in Edgecumbe.

“He was a really nice guy, a very hard worker and quiet – but once you got to know him he had a wicked sense of humour.

“I have never heard anyone say a bad word about him,” Ms Anderson said.

She said he was big and strong and when other butchers needed a hand at the shop they would ask him to help.

“We could ask him to do anything; he was always willing and a very important part of the business.”

Mr Titoko was a man of the land who loved his animals at his Matahi farm, where he grazed stock and had dogs and pigs. Ms Anderson said he lived a clean lifestyle. He was a non-smoker and non-drinker.

“If he wasn’t at work, he was on the farm.

“I barely saw him out of his gumboots.”

When Ms Anderson was notified of Mr Titoko’s death, she and other employees at the butchery were stunned.

“We still think he’s going to be here. He was always here first in the morning.

“We turned up this morning and there’s no Harry. It’s going to take a lot of time to get used to not seeing his face around.”

Ms Anderson said it was going to be hard finding someone to fill Mr Titoko’s gumboots and to help her 78-year-old father.

“Dad and Harry spent a lot of time together.”Ms Anderson said Mr Titoki was travelling home after doing some fencing in Kawerau with her father when he was killed on Monday.

Mr Titoki’s tangi will be held today at Tauanui Marae, Waimana, at 10am.

