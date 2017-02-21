Campers blamed for rats at Port Ohope

FREEDOM campers are being blamed for an alleged rat infestation at Port Ohope, although the number of rats trapped in the area is said to have dropped off due to multiplying rabbits.

The campers are also being accused of inconsiderate parking at the Port Ohope reserve, overloading rubbish bins and sneaking into camp grounds to use the amenities without paying.

Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park owner Mark Inman said last week he had to remove a couple who had snuck in, had showers and then hung out for the rest of the day until they were asked to leave.

He said it happened at least once a week and most of those trying to freeload were staying at the freedom camping area at Port Ohope.

“These guys are staying there, paying nothing and then the local ratepayers have to pay for the rubbish to be removed and rats to be eradicated,” he said.

Mr Inman said he was regular user of the Port Ohope boat ramp and had noticed there had been a substantial increase in the rat population as a result of the rubbish being left behind by the freedom campers.

He said one night he parked up at Port Ohope with his lights on an overloaded rubbish bin and watched as the rats poured in and out of it.

Forest and Bird chairman Mark Forte said rubbish bins at the reserve were often overloaded due to the increased number of people using the area, which had encouraged the rats.

“We have also had reports of some people illegally camping in tents and using the vegetation as a toilet, which wouldn’t help the rat situation,” he said.

Forest and Bird volunteer Alan Haultain, who sets and empties traps along the Ohiwa Spit, said volunteers had laid traps in the areas where they had noticed rat tracks but they had not caught any of the rodents.

“We have noticed the catch rate has dropped off and the only thing that we can put it down to is the huge number of rabbits, which are everywhere at the moment.”

Mr Haultain said in some cases when they had gone back to check in the early morning they observed rat tracks up to and around the traps.

Whakatane District Council places and open spaces manager Mike Naude said the council had received one complaint about rats at Port Ohope, just after Christmas.

He said the rubbish bins were emptied on a regular basis.

“If you do require extra lifts we have organised that as far as refuse removal goes. This year, over summer, we did have a greater influx of people so we did require a great number of lifts.”

Mr Naude said the council was working with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to launch an eradication programme on the Ohiwa Spit in June to deal with the rabbit population explosion.

“The poison that is going down for the rabbits will also have an effect on the rats,” he said.

