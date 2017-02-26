Cody holds court

New Zealand rising star Cody Winiata has been in royal company recently.

The Opotiki hip-hop dancer has been holding court with superstar choreographer Parris Goebel of the Royal Family dance crew at her Auckland dance studio The Palace.

Parris’ impressive hip-hop resume includes choreography for musicians Missy Elliot, Timbaland, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.

With her crews having won world championship titles, Cody was drawn to audition like many others around the globe who shared the same dream of working with the dance powerhouse.

His audition caught the eye of international film producer Villageb0y who has been working with him since on a series of dance videos featuring Cody’s own choreographed dance routines filmed at locations around the Eastern Bay.

Cody comes from talented stock with his father, James Winiata, a former Maori All Black and now a New Zealand bodybuilder.

His older sister Jamie is a former New Zealand hip-hop dance champion whose talents have taken her to the stages of Miami in the United States.

Cody says the goal is to release one of his videos every month with a special focus on blending the Eastern Bay backdrop and his dancing into an international music video-style perspective.