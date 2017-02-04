Dreaming of being an architect

Ask 13-year-old Haeroa Boynton-Rata about Tuhoe’s headquarters at Taneatua, Te Kura Whare, and a slow smile begins to spread across his face.

A typical teenager, Haeroa’s response is monosyllabic at first, but push him a little more and the buried enthusiasm bubbles forward.

He talks about the building’s exterior and how the bricks retain the heat during the day to emit later. He talks about his pride at being Tuhoe and a part of something grand.

And he also talks about his love of art and how someday he wants to build something great too.

This is why Haeroa has set his sights on becoming an architect when he grows up. This journey began this week when he started at Rotorua Boys High School.

Knowing Haeroa would benefit from an extra bit of inspiration to hang on to while he was away, his mum Toni Boynton wrote to the architects who designed Te Kura Whare and asked if they could send him a letter to remind him how important his schooling was.

However, when she heard back from the Auckland-based architects, they offered much more than that. Principal Hamish Boyd invited Haeroa to come and spend a day in their offices and see what his job really entailed. They even offered to pay for his flights.

Toni told them a little more about Haeroa and how he had also inspired his younger brother, Matiu, to also work towards becoming an architect. So, Hamish said to bring Matiu too.

In January, Toni and her two boys travelled to Auckland and met up with the crew from Jasmax. They were introduced to Hamish and the rest of the team before spending the day with architects Brendon Himona and Rameka Tu’inukuafe.

During the day, the men took the boys for a tour of Auckland city and showed them some examples of their work.

Haeroa says it was cool to meet architects who were Maori because it helped him understand that he could achieve his dream.

“And we found out that one of them was an uncle. He is also from Tuhoe. And we met another lady, who is an aunty. It was really cool and they were really cool.

“They also said if I finish a degree [in architecture] then they would give me a job.”

