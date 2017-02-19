Eastern Bay gives generously for Syria

ON a day that traditionally celebrates romantic love, one Whakatane office held a Valentine’s Day fundraising breakfast, spurred by a love of humanity.

The event was just one of the many ways generous Eastern Bay people are lending their support for the WhaleAid Aleppo initiative, which this week achieved a major milestone in its bid to provide lifesaving support to Syrian families forced from their homes.

WhaleAid Aleppo spokesperson Anne Bulley says the overall fundraising response has achieved its initial goal, to raise a minimum of $10,000 to cover the distribution costs of shelter kits to 2400 people displaced from the Syrian capital.

Anne says that while the team is happy to have reached a landmark in its fundraising, they know from regular updates from the ReliefAid team in Syria that conditions continue to deteriorate. She says recent world events have pushed the plight of those in Syria off the national media radar, but the humanitarian tragedy continues unabated.

“We received a message from ReliefAid staff member Farid this week saying how shocked he is by the conditions in the camps where Aleppo families are now living. He said that even coming from East Aleppo, where the destruction was huge and the humanitarian situation dire, the situation in the camps is worse, with no toilets or water, mud everywhere and tents with no heating in freezing conditions.

“Farid says the priorities for emergency aid are tools and sewing kits for mending tents and clothing, water containers, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets and tarpaulins.”

Mike Seawright, founder and executive director of New Zealand-based charity ReliefAid has told the WhaleAid Aleppo team that he is “humbled by what the Eastern Bay community is doing to support families much like our own in Syria”. Mike leaves to oversee the next distribution of relief packages this month, during which time he will re-assess needs and determine priorities for the next distribution in early

May, which will use funds raised by WhaleAid Aleppo.

The WhaleAid Aleppo team is continuing with fundraising activities leading up to its sponsored swim from Whale Island (Moutohora) to Whakatane on Saturday, March 18.

Local identity Kenny McCracken says he and a group of friends are organising a “multi-national five-aside football contest” at Ohope on February 25 and encourages members of the public to come and watch the fun and bring a few dollars for the sausage sizzle.

“With a few ring-ins to our regular Friday night football lineup, we’re able to pull together an English, Scottish and German team and I’m hopeful of a Dutch and French side as well.

“It’s a really informal and relaxed kick-around as a means to raise some funds and give people a way of expressing their support for families living in such appalling conditions on the other side of the world. Sometimes you can’t just sit here living a comfortable life in the Eastern

Bay, sheltered from much of the world’s harsh reality. If everyone gives a little bit of their time and money then it adds up to something much greater. We have a moral duty to contribute to this cause,” Kenny says.

Further information about WhaleAid Aleppo can be found on its Facebook page, or the organisers can be contacted by email: whaleaidaleppo@gmail.com. Donations can be made at ANZ Bank Whakatane, or on the WhaleAid Aleppo Give-a-Little page.