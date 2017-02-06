Exciting year for De Luxe

THIS community-conscious team of altruistic volunteers are bonded by one common focus – to see their wonderful community thrive – and last year saw a fresh selection of trustees install some strong foundations for the future thanks to their diverse skill base.

Chairman Luke Rolleston is diplomatic and unflappable with a young family and a full time job as workplace development kaiako for Whakatohea Maori Trust Board, working with youth. He is often behind the counter at the theatre, making popcorn and selling tickets.

Daryl Manly, a local architect and builder, is using his many skills to find ways the building can be adapted to meet the needs of a modern community while Gwen Hay, an accountant, is dealing to the finances as treasurer.

Roseanne Jones has been a stalwart at the theatre running the Nibble Nook since 2014.

“I first discovered theatre magic when my daughter Abish was employed as a projectionist at the theatre in April 2014,” she says. “I had the opportunity to volunteer during her shifts. I enjoyed meeting new people - both locals and visitors from all over the world – and also enjoyed learning new skills.”

Fraser Cameron, aged 86, is an institution in his own right and an integral part of the Deluxe Theatre, often behind the counter or doing maintenance work around the place.

Owner of Fraser Cameron, an electrical business in Opotiki since 1959, his relationship with the theatre began when he re-wired it after the fire in June 1961. He has been a trustee since 1981, when the trust was originally formed.

The four new members joining the team this year are Ellie Collier, Robin Lee-Robinson, Stacey Carter and Kim Webby, all of whom have a vested interest in connecting the community with the theatre.

Kim Webby, vice-chairwoman and public relations officer for the trust, is thrilled to be involved.

“I’m passionate about films and indeed making documentary films is part of my work life. To me, though, the theatre is even more than just watching great movies. It’s an integral part of our community, akin to a town hall, a place for people to meet, celebrate events, and attend fantastic gigs like the recent Ukulele Festival and biennial Fibre and Fleece.

“It’s a place for the fun, social things in life. It is ours, the Opotiki community’s and should be a source of great pride to us. It also needs the community in order to operate successfully and volunteering here is a great chance to learn new skills and be part of this wonderful community asset.”

Stacey Carter has taken on running the Nibble Nook from Roseanne who this year will be helping more on the “film side” of operations at the theatre.

The trustees are looking forward to an exciting year. “We have to lock in a date for the website but we are aiming for around the end of the month,” says Luke. “The web page will be ever-evolving; we do have the capability to add ticket sales but will likely work it in over time. We have a lot to roll out over the next few months including the new booking system. You will be able to book both theatres through the website and, of course, see what is playing currently as well as up and coming events.”

Lots of other volunteers also play a part and are much appreciated with special thanks going to Her Business, which has taken on marketing, and web designer Sid Thompson who is designing the website, gifting their skills and time.