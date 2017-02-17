Feature home – Elevated elegance in Hillcrest

THIS four-bedroom luxurious Hillcrest home, with splendid views will be in demand for its stylish design and attention to detail.

The two-storey home in one of Whakatane’s most exclusive streets has rural and ocean vistas from every room, with Kohi Point, Whakatane Observatory, Whale and White islands and even the top of Kawerau’s Putauaki on display.

Beautifully decorated, the home’s kitchen by award-winning Beaver Kitchens, with attached family dining area, is a treat unto itself.

Top-of-the-range Bosch appliances integrated into the design include an extra-large induction hob with an extra element for non-induction pots. Other nifty features are a warming drawer cleverly incorporated into the benchtop, instant boiling water and filtered water on tap and built-in coffee maker – all Bosch, of course. White Carrara marble breakfast bar and silestone quartz bench tops and Allure oak cabinetry and table, create a stylish look.

Windows sliding open to the deck above the sink provide some of the best views in the house. Cabinetry is designed for optimum efficiency, with self-closing drawers, pull-out pantry and shelves that slide out from corner cupboards.

When you can tear yourself away from the kitchen area, the family dining area opens onto the tidy lawn through two sets of French doors. A large, north-facing deck, which seems to almost float above the valley, has stairs that lead down the hillside, through terraced gardens and seating areas. An avocado tree, plenty of citrus, fig and feijoa trees and raised vegetable gardens provide plentiful homegrown produce

Be ready to be further impressed with the living room and formal dining area which are simply stunning. The dining room’s large bay windows overlooking native bush provide the best place to enjoy beautiful sunsets and the one-of-a-kind chandelier will wow any guest.

The living room also boasts a crystal chandelier and has picture windows with views of Kohi Point. The free-standing log fire is just one of the heating options. With radiant heat integrated into the ceiling, under-floor heating in the kitchen and bathrooms and heat pumps upstairs, this is a very comfortable home.

The upstairs has four good-sized bedrooms with the master suite having its own walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

The bathrooms, with their luxurious Italian tiles, monsoon showers, free-standing porcelain bath and beautiful fittings are straight out of a glossy magazine.Back downstairs a separate laundry leads through to the oversized double internal access garage. The driveway also provides plenty of off-road parking.

This elegant home would be a source of pride for the most discerning homeowner. Call today to see for yourself.

Professionals

6 Crestwood Rise, Whakatane

Agent: Trudy McKinnon

Phone: 07 3070165 or 021 1223044

Set sale date: Closes 4pm, February 23

Open home: Sunday, 11am to 11.30am