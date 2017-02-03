Feature home – Family home in a prime location

Looks can be deceiving and you won’t appreciate the size of this home, or what it has to offer families, unless you step through the door for a closer look.

WHEN it comes to family homes, this one ticks all the boxes.

It’s big, well fenced, close to schools and within walking distance of shops and supermarkets.

A unique stone fence surrounds the white weatherboard house, which sits on a 723 square metre section on the corner of James Street and

Armstrong Avenue, across the road from Whakatane Intermediate School.

Although the street address is James Street, the main vehicle and pedestrian entry is off Armstrong Avenue.

There’s plenty of parking for vehicles outside what was originally intended as the double garage. This space has been converted into two large rooms – currently used as a bedroom and second lounge.

Sunny, and nicely painted and carpeted, they have previously served as a health clinic and would be perfect for anyone else wanting to run a business at home.

Alternatively this area could be converted into a granny flat, or, if you have a large family, make use of them as adjoining fourth and fifth bedrooms.

They could also be converted back into garaging but unless you’ve got a luxury car requiring shelter there’s really no point because there is a large storage area behind these rooms with plenty of room for bikes, tools, kayaks and lawnmowers.

A large laundry space links this wing to the main part of the house. Straight down the hallway are three bedrooms, a bathroom and separate toilet. To the right is the kitchen and open plan living/dining area.

Walls have been removed to open up this space and ensure the tiled kitchen-dining area flows through to the lounge.

A ranchslider on the northern face opens to a private covered patio and sun-drenched courtyard and barbecue area.

All three bedrooms are surprisingly large with great wardrobe space. One opens out to its own patio through French doors and the master bedroom has a modern en-suite and large walk-in wardrobe.

The décor throughout is neutral with much of the house carefully modernised to retain its character. However, there is still plenty of room for new owners to make their mark though – and have a lot of fun doing it.

COLOUR SPLASH: A red feature wall adds colour to the modern kitchen. SUNNY SPACE: The cosy lounge enjoys the afternoon sun. EN SUITE: The en suite bathroom is large and modern.

XRealty

114 James Street, Whakatane

Agent: Haydn Austin

Phone: 07 3077383 or 027 5341355

Price: $439,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.30pm