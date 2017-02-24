Feature home – King of the castle in Coastlands

Here’s a fabulously well-maintained home in Coastlands that offers space and views.

THIS Coastlands home is brand new to the market with the first open home scheduled for Sunday.

The property has a lot going for it and with a price expectation around $590,000 is likely to be sold by its set sale date of March 8.

It sits in one of the high points of Coastlands, near the top of Island View Heights, overlooking the other quality homes in the neighbourhood and out to sea. Although it’s not beachside, the views are spectacular and the house is positioned to make the most of the panorama available.

There are many spots from which to enjoy the view, including a lovely sunny window seat in the corner of the dining room and the covered entertaining area off the lounge room.

What was once a deck has been closed in to form an all-season, all-weather space that is perfect for breakfasts in the morning and wines at sunset.

Since its construction 20 years ago, the house has been well maintained with the exterior recently painted and new carpet laid downstairs.

Visitors to this home walk into a sizeable tiled entrance way with two bedrooms – one single and the other double – off to one side along with a bathroom. Off to the other side is the internal access double garage with laundry. Some downstairs have a cold, dull feel to them but this is open, light and sunny. In fact, it was the sun streaming into the bedrooms that resulted in the need for new carpet.

Upstairs is home to the master bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe, another bathroom and the main living areas. Although most of the house is painted a neutral cream, with dashes of bolder colour, the master bedroom is painted a stunning sea green that is perfect for the coastal location.

The kitchen, dining, family room at the top of the stairs is open plan and a warm inviting space where families will spend most of their time.

Through double doors there is a separate lounge, which opens onto the enclosed entertaining area. The front garden of this home is well developed and full of established trees. Although the house occupies a hilltop position, it’s completely flat and beautifully groomed. It’s only when you walk around the house to the large garden shed, the clothes line and the raised vegetable beds that you will encounter a small rise.

This is a home where you can move in, relax and enjoy the rest of the summer. There are bound to be cosmetic things you’ll want to change, to freshen up the décor and make your own mark, but it’s pretty prefect as it is.

PERFECT: This window seat provides the perfect place to relax with a book. WELL-GROOMED: The front garden is beautifully groomed. ALL SEASON: Breakfast all year round in this covered entertaining area.

Harcourts

10 Island View Heights, Coastlands

Agent: Michelle Stephenson

Phone: 0800 477 536 or 027 447 7536

Set sale date: March 8 2017 at 4pm

Open home: Sunday, 2.45pm to 3.15pm