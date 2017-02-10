Feature home – Ridge-top family living with space and views

This rural lifestyle block is close to town, private, and in a beautiful setting so you can enjoy the very best of Kiwi outdoor living.

A HUGE variety of space will put a smile on the face of the buyer of this property.

Waking up here, the outdoors would beckon you each morning.

Set atop a ridge in a private location, this 8.3972-hectare property has views both towards the sea and landward.

On the seaward side there are two large paddocks that could be converted into a horticulture project or used to graze horses or other animals.

On the landward side there are mature gum trees, a beautiful fern-clad gully and more paddock space.

By the house, there’s a garden with a variety of fruit trees and an implement shed.

In other words, there’s heaps of space to explore and muck around on.

This 1970s brick house has three bedrooms and it is set on a full basement.

A canopy protects the entry and outdoor barbecue-type area, giving you a nice spot to sit and watch the geography, even when it rains.

Inside, the upstairs area is dominated by a combined kitchen-and-lounge space.

The reasonably modern gallery-style kitchen is custom-designed and comes with lots of cupboard space and soft-close drawers.

An upright electric stove with a gas top makes for a palatable cooking combination.

The lounge has a free-standing wood fire with wetback and newly-installed carpet covers the lounge area and extends into the bedrooms, as well as down the stairs.

The three upstairs good-sized bedrooms all come with double-size wardrobes.

A separate shower and toilet is located upstairs and another separate shower and toilet is found downstairs, where there’s a full basement with a garage that would hold four cars.

You also have a separate laundry in the downstairs area.

An additional downstairs room can be used as a hobby room or extra bedroom.

There’s heaps of storage space.

This rural block is both close to town, private and found in a beautiful setting, and it offers you the opportunity to enjoy the very best of the Kiwi outdoors lifestyle.

This property will be sold by set sale date with all offers to be submitted by 4pm on Tuesday, February 28. The owner is expecting interest over $780,000.

TIMBER: Timber floors feature through the kitchen and dining room. SPACIOUS: Lots of room to whip up a good meal in this kitchen. FLAT CONTOUR: Two flat paddocks are ideal for grazing.

Harcourts

85 Fraser Road, Opotiki

Agent: Wendy and David Moore

Phone: 07 315 5245 or Wendy 027 809 100 or

David 027 2442 628

Price: Sale by set sale date of February 28

Open home: Sunday, 11am to 11.45am