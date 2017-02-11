Filming on the water

FRANS Roozendaal’s video camera has led him on many journeys. To China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. To Italy, Bosnia and South Africa. The list is vast and spanning many continents.

The avid film documenter of dragon boating, waka ama, and all paddle sports couldn’t have known where his filming passion would ultimately take him when he first began filming the sporting endeavours of his four sons, many years ago.

When Bevan, Lance, Mark and Paul followed their dad into the sport of trailbike riding, Frans was to begin the practice of filming them. As the boys became more competitive, the film was used as a training aid he says, enabling the four to “see what they were doing”.

Frans is a former club captain of the Tarawera Trail Rider Club, and was responsible for designing the original course of the now legendary Tarawera 100 event. He has also placed fifth overall in the event himself, and has won the 0-200cc category.

The “training aid” was an effective one, and the filming habit was to continue, and eventually grow into a big part of Frans’ life.

When requests began to come in from other sporting disciplines, Frans says it indicated that the value of filming was being realised by coaches. And when highly-regarded dragon boating coach, Hugh Fisher, asked Frans if he could video training sessions of the sport’s New Zealand team, Frans’ filming, and sporting prowess, was to shift onto the water, and not return. His contribution to the sport has now spanned many years and is widely recognised.

Perhaps the attraction of the sport is unsurprising. Frans carries seafaring genes. Born to Dutch-Indonesian parents, his family came to New Zealand from Sumatra as refugees when Frans was two years old. The family is the third generation of Dutch-Indonesians after two survivors made it to the Indonesian shoreline after their vessel sank in a storm. Frans’ descendent had been captain of that vessel (a boat travelling from Holland to Indonesia) and was one of just two people to survive. The captain remained in Indonesia, marrying, and beginning the line of Dutch-Indonesian Roozendaals that would follow.

Frans’s own family left Indonesia during a time of political turmoil. Arriving by boat into Auckland, the family were refugees, he says, and spent considerable time with that status, before getting resettled, and heading to the King Country. Frans’s father had gained work there in a sawmill. This was followed by a move to Ohope, and then Kawerau, where Frans’ father had secured work at the Kawerau mill and where Frans, himself, would later work for his entire working life.

Living in Kawerau, married to Margaret and with a family of his own, Frans was to become smitten with paddle sports. Not just with filming it, but as a competitor as well. Coach Hugh Fisher trained Frans to be a steerer, a skill he was to excel in. Other family members followed suit, and it wasn’t long before the entire family began what has become a long and dedicated association with paddle sports. In the 28 years that have followed, the Roozendaal family has racked up an extraordinary number of accolades in the discipline, as paddlers in numerous winning teams at both national and international level.

Frans and Margaret, along with two sons (Bevan and Lance) competed together in the World Dragon Boat Champs from 1993 until 1997, with Bevan and Frans competing together again in 2007. Paul and Lance have both competed in the teams at the World Outrigger Champs, as has grandson, Ash Roozendaal. Lance has captained New Zealand rafting teams in both national and international events (and now owns and operates Rafting Adventures, near Rotorua). Paul also joined the rafting team along with his entire Team Goodyear Outrigger. He currently works for Sport Waikato.

Sporting achievements aside, Frans has become legendary for his film documenting of the sport, being called upon to film events all over the world. His support of the sport on other levels has also been recognised, leading to his nomination last year by the World Paddle Awards for his many contributions. The nomination cited his “tireless dedication to New Zealand dragon boating, waka ama and other paddle sporting disciplines in both media and organisational roles.” Also noted was his involvement in the design and construction of race courses, and his organisational support for staging the events themselves.

On top of this, Frans has also been a New Zealand representative since 1989. It’s an admirable effort, and a substantial time donation to the paddle sports community. But recognition is played down by Frans. “Everyone in the family has played a major part,” he says, “being involved at various levels in one paddle sport or another. Margaret became an excellent paddler and paddled for the New Zealand team”, he says, and all four sons became top competitors too.

All family members still compete, and occasionally, says Frans, “we still get to compete together, which is fun”. The Mataatua Sport Waka ama event often provides the venue for the joint family effort.

Frans still competes for the Hamilton Watersports Dragon Boat team, a team that has dominated the sport for many years, and is still regarded as the “number one” steerer in New Zealand.

So life is busy for Frans Roozendaal. It bears little resemblance to an image of a more idle retirement. And that’s the way he likes it.

Next event up will be filming the Tarawera Ultra Marathon later this month and, following that, the likely filming of the New Zealand women’s elite waka ama training sessions, in preparation for the World Long Distance Championships in Tahiti later this year.

ON FILM: Frans Roozendaal of Kawerau is an avid documenter dragon boating, waka ama, and all paddle sports

By Lorraine Wilson