Fiona in her new happy place

HAVING just moved into the new home she built last year in the Waiotahi Drifts subdivision, Fiona says it’s been a big change moving from a rural property with no neighbours, to living at the beach with neighbours.

So many people find building a new house stressful, but she claims it was a fun experience.

“It’s been great, I loved it. [It was] the smoothest build ever, I had the best builder, Steve Ashford.”

All settled in now with her family enjoying the proximity to the beach and having neighbourhood kids to play with, Fiona is clearly thrilled with her new home.

“I love my front door that Graham from BayFab in Whakatane made. The underfloor heating in winter, fired by a Marshal heater. I love the grooved plywood that lines the walls, I love the kitchen, with the plywood I dyed. Pete Margerison did the kitchen; he was great. I love the recycled doors on the bedrooms from Demolition Traders in Hamilton.”

Fiona was very much part of the design process and you can see her touches throughout the house, her eye for detail that’s clear in her artwork and carries throughout her home.

At the moment, Fiona has some pieces in the Real Opotiki exhibition in Wellington and is part of a Mandala exhibition in Mapua. She’s also been working on a couple of commissions, including one for a woman in Christchurch who had a pheasant living on her property from the time she bought it. When she found it dead, she wanted to turn it into something lasting.

“She ended up couriering me the frozen bird; I have become more proficient at skinning now, since my eldest son left home a few years ago.”

Fiona is currently a finalist in the Paramor Prize for Art and Innovation in Australia with her GE Mandala. The exhibition, which opens at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre in Sydney on February 18 and runs till April 24, aims to encourage new ways of seeing, experiencing and interpreting the world.

Fiona has lived in Opotiki for 26 years, following her dad there when she was 16, and going on to raise her own four children there – two boys who have since left home and two daughters who still live with them.

She says she was always creative, and choosing to be at home with the children afforded her plenty of opportunity to develop her craft. She sold her first piece in 1998 in Opotiki, and things just went on from there.

With an interest in textiles, she started with weaving, which metamorphosed into the intricate feather work that she is now so well known for.

She uses predominantly peacock, turkey, pheasant and guinea fowl feathers – never native birds – in her work.

One of her first projects was for her daughter, an heirloom for future generations. “Referencing back to korowai (Maori feather cloak] I wove a cloak for my daughter when she was born. I hung it on her wall and she added to it with blue crayon.”

“Creating is my happy place, I’ve always wanted to learn more about myself through my work. I want people to take from it whatever they want to take, if they want to see them as just beautiful things then that’s cool.”