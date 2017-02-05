Healing her heart and body

WHEN separation, divorce and cancer came Christine Waititi’s way, she battled the darkness with a pen and paper.

The self-published writer overcame her life struggles through writing poetry and has since written many poems relating to her life and experiences.

In 2010, Christine was diagnosed with cancer in the uterus and stomach. Prior to that, her marriage ended and she and her husband separated. Later that year she divorced.

“You know that saying, ‘things come in three’s’? Well that was me.

“Through those times I had been writing poems to get anger and feelings out and put them into words.”

Conquering her deep and saddening thoughts throughout the night when she lay in bed, Christine would take to her notebook that was always kept near her.

She had always been a creative writer but after years of not writing, she picked it up again while having treatment at Waikato Hospital.

“Coming back from treatment and going through that difficult time, recovering and not wanting to do anything, I just started writing.”

Though she would keep her poems to herself and locked away, it was a process that worked for her and made her feel better.

With two daughters, Katherine and Leeone, Christine did not want to burden them with what she was going through. She wanted to wait for her daughters to grow up more before sharing her heavy load with them.

Writing poetry was a way of healing herself. Although she did not think she was capable of it, she soon shared her writing with her friends and family and later with the public in a self-published book, Footsteps a Selection of Poems and Verses.

This year, her daughters asked her how her year was going so far. When they later arrived at her Whakatane home from Christchurch, Christine surprised them each with a gift.

“They were in shock to find a copy of my book.”

Before her book was published, Christine had no idea about publishing.

“I contacted different publishing firms, even a couple in Australia, and found out the ins and outs.

She decided to self-publish her book as control over the final product would go with sending it away. She also wanted to keep close track of its progress, which she feared couldn’t happen if she went with a publishing company.

“Being my first time I just took the bull by the horns and got as much information and talked to as many people as I could.”

Close friends, work colleagues and family who have a copy of the book or who have seen it have told Waititi she needed to share it with more people.

“It was initially to give as Christmas presents for my daughters. I did it all for my daughters.”

Christine, formerly Christine Hall, took back her maiden name when her book was published, another step in the healing process.

Although not sure what she will do next, Christine is sure she will go through the publishing process again with another book.

PUBLISHED: Christine Waititi’s book she published includes poems she wrote while recovering from cancer. D4849-14 NOTEBOOKS: Christine Waititi’s multiple notebooks with notes and poems she wrote throughout the years. D4849-17

