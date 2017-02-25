Hula for fun and fitness

THE moment Shelley Akuhata starts to talk about hula, you can feel her excitement.

This is a woman who’s passionate about many things and buzzes with an enthusiasm that’s contagious

It doesn’t matter whether she’s talking about her five children, her history in fitness instructing, her singing, her te reo studies, her former national kickboxing achievements or her work with her local kohanga reo; it’s very clear that Shelley is not only a very busy woman but one who becomes consumed by whatever she chooses to put her energies into.

Right now, that 110 percent commitment is going to a new fitness dance craze called Hulanesian Fitness.

The fun exercise, which is as much about empowering and strengthening woman from all walks of life as it is about fitness, was developed by Lady Joe TangataTerekia on the Gold Coast of Australia and brought to New Zealand last year.

Shelley attended an instructor’s course in July, soon after giving birth to her fifth child.

“My baby was only 10 weeks at the time but I thought I better to do this. Even though I wasn’t fit, I just fell in love with it and thought 2017 is the year to start it [in the Eastern Bay] – so I did.”

“I do quite a bit of everything but this is like I’ve found my niche. I just love everything about it, especially seeing women smile and enjoy themselves.”

Shelley is the first instructor outside of Hamilton, where Lady Joe now resides, to begin classes and cannot believe how crazy the interest has been.

She put the word out in January and held her first class earlier this month at Awakeri, which attracted more than 80 people of all ages, sizes and fitness levels. The positive comments that followed gave her all the encouragement she needed to carry on.

There are many elements to Hulanesian Fitness other than fitness. Lady Joe says it not only brings out the femininity in women and makes them feel beautiful and powerful about themselves but it gives them a sense of belonging.

Shelley wants her classes to be a place people can feel empowered and included and get back confidence they may be lacking for whatever reason.

“I want a safe haven for everyone under a whare roof. I want this to be our place so we embrace each other and encourage each other.”

She says she felt this in the room straight away, at the first class.

Hulanesian Fitness is a fitness class but Shelley also teaches people how to dance hula, the dance form developed by the Polynesians who originally settled in the Hawaiian Islands.

She says people can go slow and pick up the technique, and she can manipulate the moves to increase the benefits to the body. They can choose to dance at half-time, or double-time, depending on their fitness levels.

The turnout of woman at her weekly classes shows clearly that it’s a fitness for all ages, cultures, fitness levels and body shapes.

“When I think of hula I think of my own culture, like at kohanga reo, you will always have your nannies there alongside you,” Shelley says. “I can see myself doing this for years, when I’m old.

“I mean, where can you wear no shoes, pretty flowing dresses and lipstick and still look gorgeous at the end of your fitness class?”