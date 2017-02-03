Life-changing challenge for Olivia

TODAY, Olivia Hay is travelling to the South Island where she will begin a life-changing challenge.

The Ohope 16-year-old is participating in the Halberg Outward Bound Activate Course for physically disabled young people in Anakiwa, Marlborough Sounds, from February 3 to 17.

The eight-day course will include early morning swims, camping, sailing and a high-ropes course.

The course provides multiple challenges for participants and aims to help them gain leadership skills, build confidence and self-awareness.

Eleven physically disabled young people from around the country will take part.

Olivia was born with a reduced limb deficiency – an arm missing below the elbow – but that’s never been a reason for her to stay inside her comfort zone.

Although she's feeling nervous, because she’s uncertain of what the active course will require her to do, she is looking forward to the experience and meeting the other participants.

In November last year, Olivia was contacted by the Halberg Halberg Disability Sport Foundation and told she could receive sponsorship to participate.

It took her a while to consider the option but she decided to take on the challenge after being told by past participants how enjoyable it was.

“I’m looking forward to being in the bush and water.”

Olivia thought the course would require her to spend the night in the bush.

“Hopefully I’m confident in the bush. I’m used to the Bird Walk but this is going to be wilder. [The organisations] are providing us with the equipment we need.”

To prepare for the course, without knowing exactly what it entails, she has kept fit by running.

She intends to take her GoPro with her to record the adventure as she is not allowed to take her cellphone.

Halberg staff also attend the course to provide daily support needs and to ensure all levels of ability are catered for.

