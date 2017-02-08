Man arrested for shooting

A 26-YEAR-OLD Whakatane man is in custody following an attempted robbery at Julian’s Berry Farm and Café yesterday that involved a shotgun blast.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen said the man was assisting police with inquiries into two burglaries in Whakatane and the firearm incident.

Police were called to the café yesterday after an armed man allegedly tried to rob the business. Two women were hospitalised after being struck by shotgun pellets and debris dislodged when the firearm was fired into a concrete floor.

Mr Standen said several people still needed to be spoken to.

He said no one else was being sought in connection with yesterday's events, which should reassure the community.

Mr Standen said he would like to thank people who helped police deal with the matter, especially witnesses at the café, and the owners of the business, Paul and Monica Julian, for their time and co-operation.

“While no one was seriously injured, this was understandably a traumatising event for all involved and their willingness to assist police was greatly assisting the investigation.”