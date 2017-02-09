Man charged over shooting

THE 26-year-old man who allegedly used a shotgun to try and rob the Julian's Berry Farm and Cafe appeared in court this morning.

Redmond Eruera Huirua appeared in the Whakatane District Court charged with using a single-barreled shotgun to demand with menace and carrying a firearm without lawful purpose. Huirua made no plea and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 22.

It is alleged that Huirua entered Julian's Berry Farm and Cafe on Wednesday just before 1.30pm and demanded money. Customers tried to defuse the situation with one woman pushing the man’s gun down toward the floor. The man let off one shot, which caused a divot to be taken out of the concrete floor and pellets from the shotgun hit several people as they spread around the room.

Two female customers, aged 45 and 46, were taken to Whakatane Hospital with minor injuries and some of the staff also received superficial injuries.