Mandy makes her mark

WHAKATANE artist Mandy Hague has left her mark on the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Awards once again, winning the Local Artist Merit Award in the event last weekend that attracted more than 400 entries.

Her winning work, an acrylic painting entitled It’s The Real Thing won the judges over with its subtle inference of an ecosystem under threat. Curator of the Christchurch Art Gallery, Felicity Milburn (one of three judges of the Whakatane event) says the work “sang out to me when it first came in”.

Felicity says there was an unexpectedness in the image, “a sense of juxtaposition”. Speaking of how an image of a plastic soft drink bottle, and an image of an “ecosystem of lichen and roots, fungi, and even a delicate tree” are unlikely counterparts, Felicity says she loved the “sense of mystery in the work; is the bottle destroying that environment, or is the environment taking over that bottle?” The piece sold at the event.

Mandy is no newcomer to the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Awards. She has been a finalist in countless years since first entering the event in 2003. She has won the Local Artist category before, and has been awarded Best Portrait on three occasions. The talented artist has also been the recipient of numerous awards from outside the region, including Supreme Winner of the Rotorua Musuem Art Awards in 2015.

“I really was thrilled to have been placed last weekend,” Mandy says. “The standard of art at the event is getting higher and higher, and it’s attracting a lot more entries than it used to.”

Art has always been a part of Mandy’s life - “Mum has a certificate I got when I was four years old for a finger painting competition,” Mandy laughs. These days, the intricate and detailed pieces that Mandy is known for carry a stronger message than her finger prints might have.

Although often making reference to mankind, and its impact on the environment, Mandy says she doesn’t like her art “to be preachy”, preferring them to be “ambiguous”.

Talent runs freely in the family. Mandy is the daughter of Whakatane artist Rita Hague, and her late father was also artistic. Though speaking of her parents as having had musical talent as well, Mandy laments that she “clearly didn’t inherent that part of the gene. It must have skipped a generation”. On leaving school, Mandy was already headed on a pathway of fine arts. Leaving for Dunedin, she studied Fine Arts at Otago Polytechnic. “I didn’t complete it,” she says. “I was too young, and not ready”. Her art flourished over the years regardless, and recently, she returned to study, completing a two-year Advanced Diploma in Art and Creativity through the TLC Art School in Wellington. “I had a great mentor throughout the course,” she says. “He’s opened my eyes to a lot of things.”

Sitting alongside her talented work as an artist, lay another field of creativity. Mandy is also a studious and talented professional photographer. Often working alongside her professional photographer husband, Troy Baker, Mandy’s own photographic work commonly reflects her passion for wildlife, with a particular focus on local birdlife.

“I can spend hours at a time out photographing wildlife,” says Mandy, “it’s just such a nice environment to be in”. And the immediacy of photography is not something that escapes her, contrasting with her fine art work where a piece will be worked on for long periods of time.

Her interest in photography began, she says, through the use of photography as a reference for her art work.

When her husband Troy – on Mandy’s suggestion – first moved into photography himself, and took on a fulltime job as a photographer, Mandy says her own photography benefitted as she gleaned further knowledge from him.

“We were able to help each other,” she says. “Troy helped me with technology and technique,” and “I helped him with the creative aspect of photography. We both benefitted”. These days, Mandy says although the two are “definitely competitive”, they work well together and work on a number of joint projects.

A day that might have tested their easy working relationship was, ironically, the day the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Awards opened. “Troy had a photography job to do,” says Mandy, “but he was busy, so at short notice, I went to shoot it for him. I borrowed his lens. It attaches to the tripod in a different way to mine. I was fiddling around with it, and um, well, I dropped it. And that was the end of that”.

Feeling compelled to replace it, Mandy used the rewards of her prize, and sale of It’s The Real Thing. “I think I came out of it with about $100 in the end,” she says with a smile.

Mandy has held two solo exhibitions in previous years. There is the “possibility of a joint exhibition in Whakatane with a fellow artist next year”. But she’s not telling.

BIRDLIFE: Mandy’s other passion is photographing birds. Photos Mandy Hague

By Lorraine Wilson