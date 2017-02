Hohepa MCLEAN has been elected as the new member for the Tāneatua Community Board following a by-election that concluded at midday today.

Final results are: Votes received Hohepa McLean, 279, Korotau Meihana-Tait, 149.

A statement from Whakatane District Council says 430 of the 2010 eligible electors (21.39 percent) voted by the close of voting today.

The by-election was needed as insufficient candidates were nominated for the board in the October local government elections.