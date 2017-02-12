New lease of life for crossroads

THE old pool rooms in Opotiki have a new lease of life, thanks to Simon and Cathy Gamman.

The owners of the popular Crossroads Bar and Restaurant are a cheery, welcoming, couple who know how to work as a team, having met many years ago at Opotiki College.

“We have been together since we were 14; I became friends with her brother Steven,” Simon explains.

In their 20s the couple moved to Australia, leaving in 1985 and staying for 20 years.

“The family is still all over in Australia,” Simon says. “Everybody moved over, followed us.”

Living in both Brisbane and Melbourne, Simon worked mostly in dairy farming, gaining his first taste of the hospitality business when they returned to New Zealand in 2005 and leased a pub in Waihi.

Seven years later they moved back to Opotiki and Simon moved back onto the dairy farm.

He says he soon realised he no longer enjoyed farming and missed hospitality.

“I decided I’d had enough of cows, had enough of milking.”

So he and Cathy hatched a plan and set up a takeaway pizza cafe, their first venue being the Shamrock Cafe in Opotiki’s Elliott Street.

Simon explains it was their daughter who was working in Victoria, Australia, at the time at a really popular bar, well known for its pizzas, that inspired them.

“She gave me all the pizza recipes, it sort of steam rolled from there.”

Pizzas have remained a constant since they started trading and Simon and Cathy share a favourite. It’s called The Lot, and like the name suggests, contains everything – “and anchovies, lots of anchovies”.

But the most popular meal, and the specialty of the house, is the Surf and Turf, a scotch steak with prawns and scallops on a creamy sauce.

“It’s a bit of an Aussie thing that we stole off our daughter,” they say.

Simon and Donnella Love are the chefs and son, Jason, is the pizza cook.

From Elliott Street, the Gammans moved their business first to Church Street, opposite the Westpac bank, then to the Opotiki Hotel and then to the old billiards hall.

Here they have found the perfect spot with the pizza business working well with the bar, restaurant and music venue they are rapidly establishing.

With an open fire in winter, a garden bar in summer, regular live music, and a courtesy bus, they are providing a family-friendly venue for Opotiki locals. The Sunday jam sessions and live music every Friday are proving increasingly popular.

“It gets around pretty fast in the music world, when a new bar is hosting bands; less bars are doing live music these days,” Cathy says. “It’s a big commitment paying for regular music.”

They are hoping people will continue to support these live events which have included musicians from Waihi, Tauranga and regulars, the John McKay Trio. And as if they are not busy enough, in their spare time they are renovating a 111-year-old house.

To mark Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Crossroads is offering couples a three-course dinner with a complimentary glass of champagne in an intimate candle-lit restaurant setting.

Given their own 30 years of togetherness, the Gammans are wanting couples in the Opotiki district to embrace the romanticism of the occasion.

Donnella has created a mouth-watering menu, and each dish has been given a saucy name, such as “Steamy Temptation” for the entrée,

“Rough and Raunchy” for one of the mains, and “Naughty but Nice” for the dessert.