No lack of quality for meet

THERE was just a nose in the winning of the feature race at Te Teko Racecourse on Monday.

The Summer Family Fun at Te Teko event was highlighted by six-year-old bay Private Hero, who won the Putauaki Trust Cup as around 3000 racing fans watched the annual long-weekend meet.

Private Hero, ridden by young English jockey Jordan Nason, just had enough to triumph over Laddie of Oakview and third-placed Quintessentially.

Private Hero is trained in Cambridge by Tony Pike, who claimed his third win at Te Teko on Monday as the New Zealand horse led home a $93 trifecta.

The track itself lived up to its reputation as a reliable racing surface and rated a good three on race day.

The Whakatane Racing Club event included eight races and club president Neville Delahunty said it was another good one for the club.

“It was a great day and numbers were down a little on last year. We estimated there was up to 3000 there.

“We had to increase the gate charge to $10, as we had some major increases in costs. But we think that is a good price.

“You can’t go to the movies for $10. It was a happy crowd. I went round and talked to people and everybody was enjoying the day.

“We had a group of 53 from Copper Crest Village in Tauranga who were here last year.”

On-course betting totalled $123,129, not far behind last year’s total of $132,895 which covered nine races.

The family attractions were again a major part of the day which, in recent years, have become a mainstay of the event.

“There were people there for the first time and it is good to see we are attracting those people.

“The fashion in the field was great, they wouldn’t have been out of place at Ellerslie.”

Delahunty said improvements to what was a “great facility” were a major part of providing a good day out.

“There is one thing we were concerned about, we really haven’t got our car parking set up right.

“We need to have a good look at that and see what we can do. Apart from that there is nothing to change. The jockeys and trainers loved the track.”

The club’s next event is trials in April before a mid-year meet on June 15.

The spring trials are also popular at Te Teko as trainers make use of the good surface in the lead up to spring racing.

LINING UP: The Fashion in Field contestants assemble for judging. D4860-326 TOUGH PICK: Tauranga’s Don Smith checks the form guide for his next pick. D4860-306 ON FORM: Matthew Cameron takes Gingernuts across the line first in race four while Darren Danis on Deluxe Edition follows. D4860-262 FAST START: Race four begins on a sunny Monday afternoon. D4860-232 FULL HOUSE: The crowd lined the fence and packed into the grandstand. D4860-227 WINNER: Jockey Darren Danis brings Hush Little Sista into the winner’s circle after taking out race two. D4860-008 IN CONTROL: Six-year-old Sachin Marston drives a jeep as part of the family entertainment. D4860-050 CLOSER LOOK: Emily Dee-Neale watches the action in race three. D4860-116 FUTURE FANS: Robin, 4, Eddie, 2, and Steve Goodburn watch the action. D4860-148 TAKING A PUNT: Racing fans line up to make their bet. D4860-181 BRIGHT SIGHT: Nick and Andrea Haylings show their summer attire. D4860-199

