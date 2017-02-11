No retirement slow down here

DENIS and Patty Lindesay are great advertisement for keeping fit and busy.

This vivacious couple, aged 80 and 78, left Auckland nine years ago to “retire” in Opotiki but retirement does not appear to be a word in their vocabulary.

Instead, they have immersed themselves in the community, becoming heavily involved in cycling, multisport and the arts.

They are the organisers of two weekly biking events.

The “Bike, Beer, Barbie on Thursday evenings has around 15 regular riders who ride the dunes track then return for a shared barbecue. The ride is essentially a social one and Denis encourages other electric bike users to join them.

“It’s a good ride. Anyone can come along, at any pace; it’s a return ride so you can just do as much as you want or as little as you want.”

Tuesday evening is the Woodland road race for the more serious, with Patty taking on the role of timekeeper because her hips aren’t up to the rides these days.

Earlier in their lives, it was sailing, mountain climbing and tramping that kept this couple active.

Denis says they didn’t start biking until he was about 50.

They have a “fair few” children between them, but none together. “I’ve got five and he’s got three,” says Patty, whose Opotiki-based daughter was one of the reasons they moved to the Eastern Bay.

Denis recollects with a grin: “It was your daughter, she wanted you to come here. She offered to mow our lawns, which she did a couple of times.”

But it was a house that sealed the deal for Patty. They have a lovely older cottage that Denis has done a lot of work to. “He’s a good handy man to have around,” his wife says.

She only has a town bike these days, her last big ride was 160 kilometre around Lake Taupo in 2001, which she completed in 7 hours 28 minutes, aged 62. “I was considered an old lady then.”

Patty may have slowed her biking pursuits but she’s very active in other areas; president of Probus and helping out at retirement homes.

“Every Sunday, I am up there at St Stephen’s church playing the organ,” she says. “I play the piano at both rest homes in town, I help with cataloguing at the museum.”

Denis extols her other talents. “She fixes everybody’s clothes and she makes quilts, marvellous quilts.”

Winning prizes at Fibre and Fleece, the quilts are usually for family members and genealogy plays a big part in the designs. Having worked as a diversional therapist in a large rest home in Auckland, doing the craftwork, drama and music, Patty reminisces about some of the fun outings they enjoyed.

“We even went up Karangahape Road one night. We hired a big bus,” she says, “we took all the elderly people up there, they wanted to go and see the red light district, so we took our wine and our nibbles, and sat in the bus and watched.”

Sailing has also been a huge part of their lives with Denis, an engineer by trade, saying “yachting was my big thing; I built lots of yachts and sailed and raced them. You had to build them in those days, you couldn’t get them anywhere else.”

He not only built yachts, but two sports cars and 1956 saw him crewing in a yacht race in Sydney, sailing over on the MS Wanganella, with three racing boats stored in the hold.

“We got absolutely trashed by the Aussies; they had 12 foot boats with five big guys. They had huge sails. We had two guys in our boats, ours were far more technical. We went back a year later, with my own boat and we thrashed them.”

Since then, wheel power has replaced wind power and Denis has participated in many big bike rides including the Simpson Desert ride in

Australia in 1999 where, at age 65, he was recorded as the oldest contestant to have completed the 600km ride.

“One day it was 49 degrees; cycling in the desert it’s really hot. But you don’t get as hot as you would think, it’s very dry, the sweat evaporates off you, you don’t get wet. Clothes stay dry, you drink and you drink.”

He cycled between 120 and 140km a day for five days and finished either seventh, or eighth, out of 45 competitors.

This was not the last of his veteran challenges. He is still, to this day, the oldest contestant to complete the Motu Challenge in 2008, aged 72.

Persuaded to take on the challenge to help publicise the event, he hadn’t run for 20 years, and says it took a long time to get his running fitness back up.

Training for the kayaking section on the Waioeka River, he says: “I thought I knew about kayaking. But I did actually swim the whole length of the Waioeka in training.”

Finishing second to last in 10 hours and 10 minutes, Patti chuckles fondly, and says: “He did the whole thing and nearly killed himself.” Denis protests with a grin, “No, I didn’t”.

Now aged 80, he’s adamant the challenges are not over and has ideas for his next one. “I haven’t even told anyone yet, I am keeping it under wraps.”