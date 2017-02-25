Painter, weaver, father inspiration

RUKA Hudson has never allowed his disability to rule his life and possesses an enduring faith in the power of family.

Cheerful and intelligent, he’s found positive ways to deal with life and the trauma that took his legs in Vietnam in 1970.

He finds storytelling a great therapy and has written gentle, humorous and open accounts of family members; his parents and each of his brothers and sisters. He has also painted portraits of each of them, which are a real treasure.

Born in the old Hukutaia Road hospital Ruka grew up in Opotiki in a large family. He acknowledges the wonderful job his parents did bringing up 12 children, crediting them with investing in him the skills to later bring up his own children as a single father.

He left Opotiki for the Morman College in Hamilton, then returned to work at the mill in Kawerau.

“I met a lady. Her and her family moved to Wellington. About six months after that I went to Wellington.

But the relationship didn’t last. In the end we went our separate ways.”

He stayed in Wellington for another six years, working at Austin Motors, but eventually tired of the capital and returned home. He joined the army and was sent off to Vietnam.

After 10 weeks with Victor 5 Company, 2RAR/NZ (Anzac) Battalion in the Vietnam jungle, Ruka stepped between two rocks while on patrol and stood on a land mine.

“I felt myself flying through the air and landing with my head inches from the trunk of a large tree. In a few seconds my past flew by me. I could see the waves crashing on the rocks at home as clearly as the brightest day. Then I smelt the stench of burning flesh and my legs seemed to curl up my back.”

He laughs as he recollects his visit to Vietnam last year. “I tell you what, I went back to Vietnam in October just gone, and we got to look at some of their other booby traps. I was glad I stood on the mine [not something else].”

Both his legs were removed while he was in hospital in Vietnam. The right leg was removed from above the knee immediately and soon afterwards he had to make the tough decision to have the other leg removed too.

He returned home, aged 26, with no legs and civilian life resumed. “ I came back to New Zealand and the old girlfriend turned up, he says.

They married but “after five kids, she took off” leaving him a single father with children aged between two and 12.

“I was just doing what any father would do – should do,” he says. “I was blessed with really good kids. You can ask them, they would say it was a bit like being in the army; I didn’t mess around.”

These children, raised with a winning combination of love, discipline and firm boundaries, are now parents themselves and Ruka sits at the heart of the family – a hands-on koro to about 13 mokopuna at last count.

He says it was at his eldest son’s wedding that he became interested in weaving after looking about near a cliff.

“There were flax and all sorts of bushes and brushes, and a waterfall running down; I visualised it as a Maori costume. That’s how I became interested in korowai. I ended up at Te Teko with an old lady – I forget her name now – she sat with me for the day and after that I just did my own.”

It’s not just weaving but painting that he took to after only one lesson. Living in Tauranga, he was great friends with Tony Steel the All Black, and his wife Faye, an artist. “She had all these paintings on the wall. Somehow, I said, ‘I wouldn’t mind learning how to do that.’ Next day she turned up at my place with paints, brushes, easels and stuff. We did a painting together and I kept on from there.”

His first portrait was of his daughter and he’s gone on to paint many local landscapes and family portraits for a 2012 exhibition at Opape Marae.

He used to teach te reo evening classes at Opotiki College and hopes to see this wonderful language used more and more.

“I learned through the method I teach,” he says. “I grew up with Maori being spoken all around me but my parents spoke English to us, because they were of the idea that it was better for the kids to learn English, so they could move on further in the education system.”

His home is very important to him, a place where he can easily manoeuvre around in his chair, an expansive deck with glorious rural views. “I love my home, I call it my heaven on earth, I think everybody’s home should be their heaven on earth.”

Ruka’s war memories can be read online at http://www.vietnamwar.govt.nz/browse/victor-5