Power outage in Opotiki

POWER has been restored to all Opotiki consumers following a cessation of supply that began at 12.30pm today.

Earlier:

MORE than 1000 homes and businesses in Opotiki have been without power this afternoon.

Power to the Opotiki township, Waiotahi Drifts and Paerata Ridge areas went off at 12.30pm, affecting 1207 customers.

Horizon Networks operations manager Jan Cronje said supply had already been restored to 367 customers and fault men were progressively restoring supply to the Opotiki township.

“We expect power to be restored to most customers within the next two hours,” he said.

In the mean time customers are advised to treat all lines as live at all time, and contact their electricity retailers in the first instance.