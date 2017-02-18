Rain drenches Kawerau

Heavy rain in Kawerau overnight climaxed with a torrential downpour about 4am that flooded homes and streets.

Valley Road resident Dave Mitchell said he woke to the sound of water at 4am and decided to investigate. When he put his feet on the carpet it was wet from floodwater that had flowed inside his house - for the first time in the 30 years he and his wife Kate had lived there.

Beattie Road and Doug Wilson Crescent residents say stormwater measures behind their homes failed to cope with the early-morning deluge.

Doug Wilson Crescent resident Owen Carson said he had lived in the street for eight years and today was the fourth time his property had suffered flood damage. However, it was the first occasion water had entered his house.

Mayor Malcolm Campbell was out and about viewing damage this morning and told residents in Beattie Road the stormwater system had been unable to cope with the extreme rainfall experienced overnight. He was not sure how much had fallen.

He said homes in Beattie and Valley roads and Hardie Avenue appeared hardest hit. He had seen the central business district flood badly in the past but had never seen so much water flow from catchments behind the town into residential areas.