A HUNT has been launched in the Eastern Bay – a hunt for painted rocks.

The popular activity that has swept its way into other regions over the summer, has now made its appearance in Whakatane.

Whaka Rocks, a Facebook page launched recently by local woman, Jonelle Main, aims to introduce the region to the activity of “rock hunting.”

Jonelle says she was inspired by the popularity of the activity in other regions, and further prompted by queries coming through a social media page she runs for parents.

Rock hunting involves painting rocks, photographing them and posting to the Facebook page, and hiding the rocks in a park or public area.

Information as to where the rocks are hidden is added, and “hunters” set off on a mission to find them.

Once found, the rocks are photographed and then re-hidden with new location details. The option of keeping a rock from each cluster found, leads to hunters building up their own personal collection.

It’s an activity that has quickly gained momentum in New Zealand, with many regions already having a dedicated Facebook page. And while clearly popular with children, enthusiastic participants come from all age groups.

The painting part of the process, particularly, appears to be enjoyed as much by parents, as by children, and the activity has also found its way into aged care homes and various other groups. This seemingly addictive activity has already captured many.

Palmerston North group, Palmy Rocks, the first group to appear in New Zealand, and the biggest (with more than 4000 members), has seen the practice take on new directions in their region.

Palmerston North Detective Constable Nick Parlane, inspired by how much his own children enjoyed the activity, was keen to develop it as an opportunity for positive interaction between the cities young people, and the police.

“Cop Rocks” was born, and then closely followed by friendly rival, the Palmerston North Fire Brigade. Station officer, Bevan Clark says he “saw the police idea and unashamedly pinched it.”

The fire station then upped the ante by commissioning a painter to create special themed rocks that gained huge popularity, attracting nearly 100,000 views on the Fire Service Facebook page in just a few days, leaving Mr Parlane to consider that the police “may need to locate colleagues who have a bit more artistic flair”.

Palmy Rocks creator Heather Knox says she started New Zealand’s first Facebook group after reading of the Port Angeles Rocks group in Washington, USA, the first known group of its kind worldwide.

Palmy Rocks quickly grew, and has since been followed by groups in Tauranga, Whangamata, Hamilton, Taupo and Whanganui and many others, with most of the major cities also in action.

“It’s great for mental health,” Heather says. “It encourages people to get outside, get creative, and have fun. You get to meet people that you would never have met,” she says.

With the Whakatane Facebook page still in its early days, rocks have been hidden in some of the town’s parks and public areas to launch the activity, and momentum is starting to gather.

“Get your paints out,” says Jonelle. Whaka Rocks has come to town.

FOUND IT: Above, look what Liam McCall’s found. D4848-30 FIRE ROCKS: The Palmerston North Fire Brigade commissioned Palmy Rocks painter Bronwyn Bateman to create their themed fire service rocks. Photo supplied ALL DONE: Serena and Eli’s stones, ready for hiding. Photo Lorraine Wilson

By Lorraine Wilson