Seussical the musical is coming – More men needed to fill production roles

SEUSSICAL the musical needs more men.

Director Sue Harris held auditions last week for the fun musical, based on the works of Dr Suess.

While pleased with the turnout of people interested in being part of Theatre Whakatane’s next production, there were fewer men than she expected. She’s since put the word out in a hope of encouraging more males to put their hands up.

She said Seussical was a show for adults, put on by adults, with a few children in supporting parts. She believes a lot of people didn’t audition because they thought it was a kids’ show.

Dr Seuss believed in the pure power of imagination and Seussical incorporates elements of at least 15 of his books as well as many characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and JoJo.

It weaves together the most famous tales and characters in unexpected and complex ways. Some will fall in love, some will have desperate adventures and some will save the world.

Now one of the most widely produced musicals in the country, it focuses on friendship, loyalty and love. Despite all odds, Horton and

Gertrude band together to save the Whos, free Horton, and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool.

Mrs Harris describes it as a musical perfect for the whole family; a charming story that teaches the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

The cast’s first rehearsal will be at the Gateway Theatre on Monday, February 6 at 1pm.

Cast list:

Ali Scott (General Gengis Khan Schmitz); Emma Twigley (Gertrude); Jimmy Davis (Grinch), Kael Mitcheley and Jonghyun Yun (JoJo); Janene McIntyre (Kangaroo); Xavier Christie and Lincoln Jones (Little Monkey); Teresa Hoskins (Maizie); Jean Daniel Rosset (Monkey); Calvin Kingi (Horton); Philip Reade (Mr Mayor); Karen Henderson (Mrs Mayor); Alice Blakeway (Small Sour Kangaroo); Devon Neiman (The Cat); Eden Moloney (Thing One); Mia Shepherd (Thing Two); Adam Read (Yertle/Who); Briain Dixon and Roar Howlid (Monkey); James Elliffe, Courtney van der Horst, Rose McAdams, Angela Knight, Sasha Knight, Monica Julian, Emily Julian, Kate Robbie, Alex Robbie, Sarah Standen, Belinda Standen, Rachel Geary, Liz Minchington, Tonje Hauglie-Hanssen, Holly Minchington, Raewyn Iremonger, Anna Cherubin, Cayla Jeffray, Pfiefer McIntyre, Branagh Overinton and Campbell Julian (Company); Jess Armstrong, Shanelle Ward, Aliyah Reade, Surbjit Singh (Birds); Coco Wren, Helena Wren, Jamie Julian, Sophie Spod, Rachel Standen, Maja Burgess, Delenn Geary, Evia Linnell-Olson, Chloe Moore, Grace Iremonger, Holly Mees, Libby Miller, Maia Patterson-Foster, Bonnie Davidson, Emilie Rosset, Nevaeh Reade, Alison Elliffe and Rose Noble (Children’s company).